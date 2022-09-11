Sunday, September 11, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Grammy Nominated Carolyn Malachi Releases ‘Counter Narratives’

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Carolyn Malachi
Carolyn Malachi releases ‘Counter Narratives.’

*“I wanted these women to tell their stories,” said Grammy-nominated Carolyn Malachi when explaining the meaning of the title of her new album “Counter Narratives.” “I’m rapping on ‘Brunch’ (new single), singing the hook and bridge…progressive R&B and (alternative) rap music.”

This American University graduate is making her mark on the music industry on many levels. Her style and spirit guarantee this happens as she releases her music. Already a Grammy-nominated artist because of her single “Orion,” her “Counter Narratives” album is sure to garner another. “Counter-Narratives” offer five selections that are full of descriptions.

“The retelling of a story from my perspective,” Malachi said is the technical meaning of the term “counter-narrative.” “It’s difficult for women.”

Carolyn Malachi is not only a singer and songwriter, but a mix engineer, producer, and educator. She teaches audio production at Howard University at their school of communication.

“Technology right now is leveling the playing field a little. There are so many ways to reach people to support your music,” Carolyn pointed out when we were discussing women in the music business. “I have a ‘Counter Narrative’ Podcast focused on women producers and engineers.”

“Women…did not know they were engineers and producers…they were just making music,” she said about the people she has interviewed on her podcast named after her current album release “Counter Narratives.” www.CarolynMalachi.com

SYNDICATED COLUMN: Dr. Eunice Moseley has an estimated weekly readership of over one million with The Pulse of Entertainment.

Eunice Moseley is a syndicated columnist of The Pulse of Entertainment, which has an estimated syndicated readership of 1/4 million a week.

