Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

By Fisher Jack
0

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith

*Ne-Yo is not backing down in court against his estranged wife, Crystal Smith. According to @radaronline Ne-yo is asking the judge to deny Crystal from getting any type of spousal support in the pending divorce.

Last month, Crystal filed for divorce against the singer after she said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Since then, Ne-Yo has filed his own court documents asking the judge to grant joint custody between the two. In addition to joint custody, he wants the judge to allow him to stay in their family home because he says he pays all the bills there. He then explains that Crystal shouldn’t get alimony from him because he is the sole bread dinner and she’s not entitled to the income.

Ne-yo says he is an established professional entertainer, while Crystal had been “formally unemployed at times during the marriage.” Ne-Yo said Crystal’s image and earning potential “has benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.” As a result, Ne-Yo said, “[Crystal] possesses the considerable ability to procure stable and consistent employment at this current time and following the dissolution of the marriage.”

Chile… Ne-yo wants to leave with the coins he came with 😩 Thoughts Neighbors?

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Saweetie Talks Quavo, Mental Health, Rumors & More on New ‘Caresha Please’ | WATCH

Previous article‘Life After Lockup’ Exclusive Clip: Is Eric Cheating on Puppy? | Watch
Next articleRacist Soldier Enrolled in Army to be ‘More Proficient in Killing’ Black People
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

Social Heat

Tiffany Haddish ‘Relieved’ Child-sex Skit is Out – She’s ‘Tired of Being Extorted’ and ‘Wants to Take Responsibility’

Social Heat

Aries Spears Speaks on Molestation Lawsuit with Tiffany Haddish: ‘We Won’t Be Shaken Down’ | WATCH

Social Heat

WATCH 15-Yr-Old Girl Senselessly Attack Pregnant Mother Walking with Kids in Stroller

Social Heat

Idris Elba Speaks His Mind About the Black British Actor Vs Black American Actor Debate | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO