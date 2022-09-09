Ne-Yo Wants Judge to Deny Crystal Smith Spousal Support Because … She ‘Benefited Significantly’ from Being with Him

*Ne-Yo is not backing down in court against his estranged wife, Crystal Smith. According to @radaronline Ne-yo is asking the judge to deny Crystal from getting any type of spousal support in the pending divorce.

Last month, Crystal filed for divorce against the singer after she said that their marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” Since then, Ne-Yo has filed his own court documents asking the judge to grant joint custody between the two. In addition to joint custody, he wants the judge to allow him to stay in their family home because he says he pays all the bills there. He then explains that Crystal shouldn’t get alimony from him because he is the sole bread dinner and she’s not entitled to the income.

Ne-yo says he is an established professional entertainer, while Crystal had been “formally unemployed at times during the marriage.” Ne-Yo said Crystal’s image and earning potential “has benefited significantly due to her personal association with the Respondent and his career.” As a result, Ne-Yo said, “[Crystal] possesses the considerable ability to procure stable and consistent employment at this current time and following the dissolution of the marriage.”

Chile… Ne-yo wants to leave with the coins he came with 😩 Thoughts Neighbors?

