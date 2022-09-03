*“It’s 100% the life for me,” said “The Voice” finalist Ian Flanigan about his life as a constantly touring Country artist who just released a new single “Strong” (Reviver Records). “We’ve been performing regularly…mostly weekend…outdoors.”

Ian is on a whirlwind since his appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” as a member of Team Blake. In fact, he released a single titled “Grow Up” featuring the Country living legend Blake Shelton, which received three-million streams. Signed to Reviver Records in Nashville, Flanigan is a New York native that has released at least two albums – “Give Me Color” and “Shades of Blue.”

“I’m grateful,” Flanigan said when I pointed out his consistency in releasing singles. “We do everything as a team. We have discussions all the time. We wanted a single that was different, with a different flavor.”

The “Strong” single is about being strong when facing adversity. Strength is what Ian had when he entered “The Voice” competition, when he tours with high profile artists such as Trace Adkins and Chris Janson. Since 2020, when he appeared on “The Voice,” Ian has been busy in the studio. He has released the singles “Grow Up” featuring Blake, “Last Name on It,” and “Under a Southern Sky.” He reps as a spokesperson for Taylor Guitars and Kicker Audio.

“(‘Strong’) It’s a song celebrating your life,” he pointed out to me. About being in the studio when I asked, He said, “Being in the studio with producers experienced with all the other artists is amazing…their amazing people.”

Ian Flanigan’s record label Reviver also has him signed to their publishing company. They also have a Reviver Films One, Reviver Label Services and Reviver Legacy. They also manager the estates of The Carter Family, Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash and Little Anthony. Their roster also includes Aaron Goodwin, David Adams, Brooke Moriber and David DeVaul. www.IanFlaniganMusic.com www.ReviverMusic.com

