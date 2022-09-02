Friday, September 2, 2022
Bitter Family Battle: Mariah Carey Sticking by Claim Her Brother (Morgan) Sold Drugs | VIDEOs

By Fisher Jack
*Mariah Carey has filed a written declaration stressing that she stands by the accusations she made against her brother, Morgan (Carey), that he was a former cocaine dealer.

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker made the remark in her memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” which was released in September 2020.

The book touched on Carey’s difficult childhood before she’d go on to become one of the biggest superstars in the world, having attained accolades most artists could only dream of.

The early chapters of her book are far from glamorous though, as the mother of two recounted a few of her most traumatizing moments growing up in a volatile household which at one point had gotten so bad that Morgan allegedly ended up putting his hands on their mother Patricia.

Mariah and Morgan Carey
Mariah and Morgan Carey

Morgan went on to file a lawsuit against his estranged sibling last year, contending that the statement about him being vicious and formerly selling cocaine was untrue and had supposedly hurt his “reputation.”

“It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart,” an excerpt of Carey’s book reads. “The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”

A written declaration, obtained by RadarOnline, reveals that Carey is standing firmly by her accusation as she has declined to settle the lawsuit or pay her brother any amount in damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

Wait. There’s more …

Morgan’s lawsuit against Mariah seeks unspecified damages for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Mariah said the parts of the book Morgan took issue with “are true or substantially true.”

Earlier this year, the judge dismissed the majority of the claims. However, they ruled Morgan could still go after Mariah for the claims he sold cocaine and assaulted their mom.

Get more of the drama regarding Mariah and Morgan Carey at RadarOnline.

