Rapper Lil’ Baby Wins $1M at Vegas Casino, Shares it with Friends | WATCH

*Before he stepped into the rap game, Lil Baby was a hustler and a formidable gambler. His sister once claimed that Lil earned six figures before his rap career picked up.

So it’s little surprise that Lil Baby recently won $1 million at a Las Vegas casino. The Atlanta rapper visited the place in the company of his friends.

As we all know, Las Vegas has some of the most prominent casinos in the world.

After the big catch, he was seen carrying a large wad of cash. He was kind enough to share some with his friends; reports came out that he gave each friend $10,000.

“N**ga really just hit 4 a milli,” his longtime friend BlockBoy JB posted on social media with a video of the rapper heading to the casino table to play.

Lil Baby himself confirmed his big catch.

“They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling, I’m investing,” he posted on social media.

They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling I’m investing !! 😮‍💨 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) August 30, 2022

This windfall comes as his recent documentary “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” began streaming on August 26 on Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform.

The project originally debuted during the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this summer. You can watch the film firsthand for an account of how the 27-year-old rapper became famous so fast.

Lil Baby previously gave a story about how he used his hustling skills to flip a $60 loan from his sisters and mother into $100,000.

“Majority came from a dice game,” he said. “Probably put $60 on $2k then I ain’t lose for a week straight.”