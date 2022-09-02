Friday, September 2, 2022
Stacey Dash Tearfully Confesses She Didn’t Know DMX Died Over a Year Ago | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
Stacey Dash
Stacey Dash attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Starz’s “Outlander” Season 5 held at Hollywood Palladium on February 13, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images)

*Stacey Dash stunned fans when she posted a new video showing her startling white-washed complexion. Even more disturbing is that the biracial actress reveals in the clip that she had no idea rapper DMX died a year ago.

A tearful and emotional Dash is seen in the Instagram video admitting she is only now learning that the rapper passed away in April 2021 after going into cardiac arrest due to cocaine intoxication.

“I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times,” Dash captioned the video. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken – he was such a great guy.”

The actress admitted that she was “ashamed” for not being aware that the hip-hop icon is dead.

READ MORE: DMX’s Fiancée Says ‘My Life Changed So Fast’ After Rapper’s Death | VIDEOs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stacey Dash (@official.staceydash)

“I didn’t know DMX died. I didn’t know from a cocaine overdose,” said Dash, who has previously opened up about her past drug addiction.

“I am today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart. It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose,” she said in the clip.

Reactions from fans in the comments were mixed, with many social media users claiming Dash is simply looking for attention.

“Leave her alone. She has been very open about her pill addiction,” one follower wrote in defense of the “Clueless” star. “Clearly, she’s triggered by something and dealing with stuff. We love Stacey.”

One person wrote on Twitter, “Wasn’t she in rehab? I can honestly see her not knowing. If someone is recovering you don’t want to give them upsetting news like this that could prolong recovery or even make them relapse. Everything isn’t about her being anti-Black.”

She doesn’t keep up w/Black news bc she doesn’t identify as black,” another Twitter user commented

Many commenters are simply distracted by Dash’s new white-bright skin complexion. Watch her full video above

