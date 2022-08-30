Tuesday, August 30, 2022
HomeNews
News

Black Man Who Voiced AI Rapper FN Meka Never Got Paid for His Work | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

FN Meka
FN Meka – Capitol Records

*Rapper Kyle The Hooligan, the Black man who voiced the AI rapper FN Meka says he was never paid by the creators of the project.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Kyle explains that he collaborated with Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, the creators of FN Meka. He was expecting a huge payout for lending his voice after it was announced recently that Capitol Records had signed FN Meka to a lucrative deal. But less than a month later, the label pulled the plug on its virtual artist after clips went viral of the AI rapper using the N-word.

One scene on Meka’s Instagram also shows the virtual artist being brutalized by the police. Much to the surprise of the record label executives behind the project, the Black community made clear that they will not support this stereotypical hot mess. 

The label annoucned Meka’s contract on August 12, but last week Capitol said it “severed ties” with FN Meka and apologized to Black folks amid the fierce backlash on social media.

READ MORE: Capitol Records Drops Offensive AI Rapper FN Meka, Apologizes to Black Community

“I know y’all done heard about this FN Meka stuff. People been DMing me,” Kyle said in the video above. 

“I been trying to keep it quiet because I was gonna really wait ’til this shit blew up for real and went after them. Basically, it’s like, they came to me with this AI shit and was like, ‘Would I like to be the voice of it?’ I thought it was gonna be some collaboration. They promised me equity in the company, percentages, all this stuff. So I’m thinking, OK, this about to be some collab, something different for me, so where I can do my music and be on some AI stuff with this FN Meka character.”

After Capitol Records signed FN Meka, Kyle claims he was “ghosted” and his messages went unanswered. 

“Next thing I know, niggas just ghosted me. Used my voice, used my sound, used the culture and just literally just left me high and dry. I ain’t get a dime off of nothing. And they got record deals, all this stuff. I wasn’t involved with no meetings or none of that, which is f*cked up. So, honestly, I’m glad they ass got canceled. That’s karma for they ass.”

Martini and Le reportedly claimed FN Meka was modeled after Tekashi69, a white Hispanic rapper. 

Previous articleSouth Dakota School Calls for Black Student to Cut Dreadlocks or Leave
Next articleCrystal Renay Speaks Out After Split From Cheating Husband NE-YO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO