Black Man Who Voiced AI Rapper FN Meka Never Got Paid for His Work | Video

*Rapper Kyle The Hooligan, the Black man who voiced the AI rapper FN Meka says he was never paid by the creators of the project.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Kyle explains that he collaborated with Anthony Martini and Brandon Le, the creators of FN Meka. He was expecting a huge payout for lending his voice after it was announced recently that Capitol Records had signed FN Meka to a lucrative deal. But less than a month later, the label pulled the plug on its virtual artist after clips went viral of the AI rapper using the N-word.

One scene on Meka’s Instagram also shows the virtual artist being brutalized by the police. Much to the surprise of the record label executives behind the project, the Black community made clear that they will not support this stereotypical hot mess.

The label annoucned Meka’s contract on August 12, but last week Capitol said it “severed ties” with FN Meka and apologized to Black folks amid the fierce backlash on social media.

“I know y’all done heard about this FN Meka stuff. People been DMing me,” Kyle said in the video above.

“I been trying to keep it quiet because I was gonna really wait ’til this shit blew up for real and went after them. Basically, it’s like, they came to me with this AI shit and was like, ‘Would I like to be the voice of it?’ I thought it was gonna be some collaboration. They promised me equity in the company, percentages, all this stuff. So I’m thinking, OK, this about to be some collab, something different for me, so where I can do my music and be on some AI stuff with this FN Meka character.”

After Capitol Records signed FN Meka, Kyle claims he was “ghosted” and his messages went unanswered.

“Next thing I know, niggas just ghosted me. Used my voice, used my sound, used the culture and just literally just left me high and dry. I ain’t get a dime off of nothing. And they got record deals, all this stuff. I wasn’t involved with no meetings or none of that, which is f*cked up. So, honestly, I’m glad they ass got canceled. That’s karma for they ass.”

Martini and Le reportedly claimed FN Meka was modeled after Tekashi69, a white Hispanic rapper.