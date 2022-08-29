Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeEURweb Original Content
EURweb Original Content

Cast of ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Reflect on Season 2 | Watch EUR Exclusive

By Ny MaGee
0

cast - HBO Max

*The second season of Issa Rae’sSweet Life: Los Angeles” recently wrapped on HBO Max and EUR caught up with come of the cast to dish about the popular series and what’s in store for the future.

As we reported previously, per Vibe, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” follows a group of long-time friends who “give a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams,” as they explore “themes of loyalty, legacy, and love” and “navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

Prior to the premiere of season one, Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release: “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Season two picks up with the cast continuing to balance work, relationships, and friendships. Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles is Back For Season 2! | EUR Video Exclusive

As reported previously by EUR’s L Marie, for most of this cast, the second season is a second chance for them to show who they really are.

“Season one was scary. Season two I kind of went into it knowing what to expect, and I think I really brought my true authentic self,” series star Amanda Scott told EUR during the S2 premiere in LA. 

Hear more from Amanda and fellow castmates Myami and Keilan as they look back on the season in a new interview with EUR’s Ny MaGee. Watch the clip below.

You can stream the first two seasons of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” on HBO Max.

Previous articleNew York Stores Ban Sale of Whipped Cream Canisters | Video
Next article‘Moorish Nation’ Members Arrested After Squatting in Home of NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO