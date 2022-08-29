Cast of ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Reflect on Season 2 | Watch EUR Exclusive

*The second season of Issa Rae’s “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” recently wrapped on HBO Max and EUR caught up with come of the cast to dish about the popular series and what’s in store for the future.

As we reported previously, per Vibe, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” follows a group of long-time friends who “give a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams,” as they explore “themes of loyalty, legacy, and love” and “navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.”

Prior to the premiere of season one, Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP of non-fiction and live-action family at HBO Max, said in a press release: “At HBO Max, we are committed to providing a platform for diverse, up-and-coming talent. Issa is uniquely skilled in this space, and we are thrilled to be partnering with her and Miramax as a promising group of filmmakers is inspired and challenged with their biggest opportunity yet.”

Season two picks up with the cast continuing to balance work, relationships, and friendships. Check out the trailer below.

READ MORE: Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles is Back For Season 2! | EUR Video Exclusive

As reported previously by EUR’s L Marie, for most of this cast, the second season is a second chance for them to show who they really are.

“Season one was scary. Season two I kind of went into it knowing what to expect, and I think I really brought my true authentic self,” series star Amanda Scott told EUR during the S2 premiere in LA.

Hear more from Amanda and fellow castmates Myami and Keilan as they look back on the season in a new interview with EUR’s Ny MaGee. Watch the clip below.

You can stream the first two seasons of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” on HBO Max.