Friday, August 19, 2022
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Tami Roman On Character’s S2 Struggles in ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ | Watch EUR Exclusive

By JillMunroe
0

Ms. Pat show cast mates Tami Roman and J Bernard Calloway
Ms. Pat show cast mates Tami Roman and J Bernard Calloway

*Tami Roman stars as Denise Ford on the BET+ series, “The Ms. Pat Show,” which is now streaming on the platform.

Denise is Pat’s colorful, one-of-a-kind big sister, who, in many ways, is emotionally younger. This season, Denise will take a stab at turning over a new leaf by moving in with Janelle’s teacher, Lee, becoming a Christian and an entrepreneur with her own line of hair care products called Denise Grease. Even though the sisters ultimately come together after the death of their mother, recovering alcoholic Denise will succumb to the pressures in her life.

We talked with Roman about the similarities between herself and the character, plus what we can expect from Denise this season.

Roman shared, “I think people will see some things that are very unexpected for Denise. But what it represents in this particular moment, in this particular season, is just what life is about. You can be on the right path, and something will come, and all of a sudden, you’re three steps back and trying to get ten steps forward. And that’s what Denise is going through.”

READ MORE: Bun B Talks Trill Burgers and Transitions – EUR Exclusive | VIDEO

Ms. Pat Show Season 2 Ms. Pat & Tami Roman
“The Ms. Pat Show” season 2 – Patricia Williams and Tami Roman

Roman continued, “I think it’s just a testament to what everyone is going through in life. You’re always going to be met with some type of challenge. And how you react to those things determines your character, your integrity, and whether you’re truly growing and evolving. And so that’s what people will see Denise go through, and me stepping into that. So, being able to bring that to life is what I’m saying. I go through it all the time in my real life. So, it’s like, okay, I’ll just bring how I felt the emotion that I felt in real life into this situation with Denise.”

Bernard Calloway stars as “Terry Carson,” Pat’s husband. In season two, the audience will see Pat’s rock of 20 years face his own challenges. Terry is coming to terms with some of the realizations he made in therapy– and he’ll attempt to apply them to his life and marriage to a woman who is on her way to becoming a big success. Though Terry is still her supportive anchor, as Pat continues to grow and change and Terry’s daily life remains largely the same, their marriage will be tested on several fronts, with Terry missing their old dynamic.

Watch EUR’s full conversation with Tami and Bernard via the clip below.

You can catch all of season two of “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+.

Previous articleL.A. County Probation Officers, Supervisors & Managers Rally to Demand Board of Supervisors Support Probation!
Next articleCalifornia Gov. Newsom Signs Law to Categorize Black Americans for Reparations Claims
JillMunroe

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO