Nipsey Hussle’s Star Unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame: ‘He Lives Forever’ | WATCH

*Today (08-15-22) would have the 37th birthday of late LA-born-bred rapper/entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle. Today is also the day that Hussle was posthumously honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Hollywood Boulevard was shut down Monday morning to accommodate the large crowd gathered for the event in front of Amoeba Music at 6212 Hollywood Blvd.

Hussle’s longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London, and Nipsey’s sister, Samantha Smith, spoke at the ceremony. Margaret Boutte, his grandmother, accepted the star on behalf of the late rapper’s family.

“I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness,” London told the assembled crowd. “This moment only amplifies this for us. Nip would’ve been honored by this moment.

“I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better. So whenever you’re in the City of Angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished.”

Given that today, as we mentioned up top, is Hussle’s birthday, his sister Samantha Smith said the ceremony was bittersweet.

“Proud is an understatement,” she said. “Nip the Great, look at who you are, look at what you did. I’m in awe but I’m not surprised. You’ve been a star in my eyes, the family’s eyes, God’s eyes, far before the accolades caught up. You’ve affected the lives of so many in the realist ways — the realist ways, the realist ways. You’ve been a pillar in our family, in the community.

“I’ve always been amazed and impressed at the example that you set. I feel so blessed and grateful to call you my brother.”

The family members posed for pictures with the star and a photo of Nipsey, dressed in a red tracksuit, was placed on a stand next to them.

“He lives forever,” Boutte said. “And I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. Nipsey, I love you, I miss you, but you’re close at heart always.”

Here’s more via NBC4LA:

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom on Aug. 15, 1985, Nipsey transformed himself from a South Los Angeles gang member to a rap musician and channeled his success into efforts to help others stay out of gangs. He bought shoes for students, re-paved basketball courts and provided jobs and shelter for the homeless.

Nipsey helped renovate a Mid-City roller rink and redeveloped the South Los Angeles strip mall that housed his The Marathon Clothing shop where he was shot and killed March 31, 2019.

After Nipsey’s death, thousands of people were on hand in April 2019 for a service in his honor, with singer Stevie Wonder and rapper Snoop Dogg among those paying tribute to him.

Fellow Compton-bred rappers YG, Roddy Ricch, NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Isiah Thomas and Nip’s All Money In artists all attended the ceremony.

As for how Nipsey Day will be celebrated … there will be Marathon events, much like the one planned at the upcoming re-opening of his flagship Marathon store.

Nipsey Hussle, a native of South L.A. was murdered in 2019, his killer, Eric Holder, 32, was found guilty in July of murder. Holder could get life in prison when he’s sentenced on Sept. 15.