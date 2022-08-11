Thursday, August 11, 2022
HomeNews
News

Los Angeles Metro Rail Names Station After Nipsey Hussle | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Nipsey Hussle / Getty

*Los Angeles’ Metro rail has named a station after late rapper Nipsey Hussle

Eric Holder Jr. is accused of fatally shooting the beloved rap star outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. He was convicted on July 6 of first-degree murder and five other charges.

The new LA Metro rail is located in Nipsey Hussle square and is one of eight stops that runs through some of the oldest communities in Los Angeles and Inglewood, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said, “From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people.”

READ MORE: Jury Finds Eric Holder GUILTY of Murdering Nipsey Hussle | WATCH

Nipsey Hussle - Crenshaw painting
Nipsey Hussle – Crenshaw painting

Weeks before the opening, the Los Angeles Times reported that the alleyway near where Nipsey was murdered has become a hotbed for criminal activity. The space is west of Crenshaw Boulevard between West Slauson Avenue and West 58th Place. The Los Angeles City Council voted for the area to be closed for the next year and a half due to the high crime rate.

Councilman Harris-Dawson wrote in August 2020 that the area has “become a hotspot for criminal activity” and worked to shut it down to “mitigate criminal activity and/or illegal dumping.”

“The city should take action to ensure that this site remains a safe place for residents and visitors alike,” he continued. “There is a need to e#### concrete barriers at the entrance of the alley on West Slauson Avenue and at the alley’s midpoint northerly of West 58th Place to close the alley, but preserve access to the residential and commercial properties adjacent to the alley.”

Check out the video report below.

Previous articleLego Unveils New Playground in West Harlem | Pics/Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO