Jury Finds Eric Holder GUILTY of Murdering Nipsey Hussle | WATCH

*It will probably come as no surprise that Eric Ronald Holder Jr. has been found guilty in the murder of Nipsey Hussle. As reported, he shot the rapper and activist down in broad daylight back in 2019. In an LA courtroom on Wednesday, the jury returned the guilty verdict, about 3 weeks after the trial began. Holder was found guilty of 1st-degree murder for killing Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom.

Holder also shot two other people during the murder — he was found guilty of 2 counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, guilty of 2 counts of assault with a firearm and guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was found not guilty of premeditated attempted murder.

The details of the brutal murder were outlined early in the trial — Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told the jury Holder kicked Nipsey in the head after filling his body with lead, calling it proof the attack was personal.

He then told the rapper “You’re through,” to which Nipsey replied, “You got me.”

Here’s more via TMZ:

Among the people on the stand was Bryannita Nicholson, who was with Holder the day of the murder. She stated Holder asked her to drive her around the block, she saw he had a gun and heard gunshots when Holder got out of her vehicle.

Kerry Lathan, one of the people that got shot in the back during the incident, took the stand during the trial, but he stayed pretty tight-lipped.

Holder got banged up during the trial when he was jumped by inmates at the jail waiting for transport to court. The trial was delayed for one day because of Holder’s injuries — which included a big gash to the back of the head that required staples.

A Grammy winner and a successful entrepreneur, Hussle was the founder of record label All Money In, which he debuted with the release of “The Marathon,” the rapper’s fifth official mixtape. His 2013 “Crenshaw” release sold more than 1,000 cassettes each priced at $100, according to his Press Atlantic Records biography.

Hussle collaborated with dozens of artists during his career, including Kendrick Lamar, Drake, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Meek Mill and Young Thug.