Friday, August 12, 2022
Is This You? Casper (Mattress Co.) is Hiring Professional ‘Nappers’ with ‘Exceptional Sleeping Ability’

By Fisher Jack
Casper Mattress (Chris Walker-Chicago Tribune-ZUMA Press)
Casper, a New York-based company founded in 2014, is hiring "Casper Sleepers" to sleep for a living.

*(CNN) — A mattress brand is hiring for a position where sleeping on the job is not just accepted — it’s mandatory.

Casper, a New York-based company founded in 2014, is hiring “Casper Sleepers” to sleep for a living.

Casper Sleepers will sleep “in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world,” according to Casper’s job posting.

Unfortunately, there will be some work required when employees are awake. Namely, they’ll have to create social media content sharing their experience as a professional sleeper.

Casper Mattress (Chris Walker-Chicago Tribune-ZUMA Press)
Casper Mattress (Chris Walker-Chicago Tribune-ZUMA Press)

The job application is open until August 11, says the listing. The ideal candidate should have an “exceptional sleeping ability,” a “desire to sleep as much as possible,” and of course, the “ability to sleep through anything.”

In addition to being paid to sleep, successful candidates will enjoy being able to wear pajamas to work, limited free Casper products, and the flexibility of a part-time schedule.

Aspiring sleepers are encouraged to show off their sleep skills on TikTok as part of their application, says Casper.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Fisher Jack

