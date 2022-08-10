Irv Gotti Says Ashanti ‘Ran Like Cockroaches’ After He Was Wrongly Accused of Money Laundering

*Hip-hop icon Irv Gotti is clearly not over his ex Ashanti, and based on recent comments he made in a new interview, he hasn’t forgiven her either.

Gotti explained to Page Six that when he was wrongly accused of using his Murder Inc. Records to launder money, Ashanti bailed on him.

Gotti was previously accused of laundering money for convicted crack dealer Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the Supreme Team. McGriff is currently serving a life sentence for murder conspiracy and drug trafficking. A long-time associate of Gotti and Ja Rule, he was also reportedly accused of plotting to murder 50 Cent, according to CBS News.

Gotti claims he felt betrayed by when Ashanti “ran like the cockroaches” when the feds came for him. Per the report, he was accused of laundering $1 million for McGriff, but was exonerated.

After her split from Gotti, Ashanti moved on to rapper Nelly.

“When the feds hit, she ran like the cockroaches when you turn the lights on,” Gotti told Page Six.

“She was ready to get the f - - k off of the Murder Inc. label and she was ready to abandon me, the person who made her. And yes I can say I made her. How do you know I can say that firmly? The minute I stop making her records . . . She has not made a hit since.”

Ashanti released her self-titled debut album under Murder Inc. after signing to the label in 2002. She later moved on to Def Jam and dated rapper Nelly on and off for 11 years from 2003-2014. In a 2019 interview, Gotti revealed that he and Ashanti were no longer on speaking terms. He has also accused her of attempting to steal revenue from him by re-recording her debut album. The music veteran feels betrayed by her antics since they parted ways.

During his recent appearance on the “Drink Champs” podcast, Gotti confessed that he was left heartbroken after Ashanti dissed him for Nelly.

In case you missed Irv’s comments about Ashanti, watch the Instagram clip below, and tune in to the 5-part documentary about the “Murder Inc Story” that airs Aug. 9th on BET.