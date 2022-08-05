Friday, August 5, 2022
HomeNews
News

John Legend and Kanye’s Friendship Canceled … Over Trump

By Ny MaGee
0

Rock Ross, Chris Brown, Kanye West, John Legend / Getty

*John Legend says the and Kanye West are not as close as they once were due to the rapper’s support of former President Donald Trump and Ye’s own 2020 White House bid.

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting [President Donald] Trump,” Legend revealed during a recent appearance on CNN’s The Axe Files podcast with David Axelrod. “I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly.”

The rapper announced on the 4th of July holiday back in 2020 that he was running for president as an independent. At the time, Ye told Forbes that he was not running as a Democrat or a Republican, but under the “Birthday Party” because “when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.” 

Kanye also claimed he’s been “threatened” over his political views.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen: She and John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby | WATCH

John Legend - Getty
John Legend – Getty

“Democrats used to tell me, the same Democrats have threatened me…. The reason why this is the first day I registered to vote is because I was scared. I was told that if I voted on Trump my music career would be over. I was threatened into being in one party. I was threatened as a celebrity into being in one party. I was threatened as a Black man into the Democratic party. And that’s what the Democrats are doing, emotionally, to my people. Threatening them to the point where this white man can tell a Black man if you don’t vote for me, you’re not Black.” 

 Legend said he refused to support Kanye’s 2020 campaign.

“I wasn’t alone in that, but, you know, he was not happy about that,” he said. “And we really haven’t been close since then.”

Legend went on to note that “there’s not a lot about him that people don’t get.”

“I think he’s been very open with who he is and his struggles with mental health. And he’s very real, honestly …” he explained. “Like he’s been pretty upfront with his opinions, his struggles, all the things that he’s dealing with. And I think what you see with him is pretty much what you get. I don’t feel like he’s a whole separate person in private than he is in public. I think you’re pretty much seeing the real Kanye publicly.”

You can listen to Legend’s full interview with Axelrod below.

Previous articleGood News? Russia Ready to Discuss Prisoner Swap with US After Griner Conviction | WATCH
Next articleNFL Not Happy with Deshaun Watson’s 6-Game Suspension – Wants to Bench Him for A Year! | VIDEOs
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO