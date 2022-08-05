Heeeee’s Baaaack! Bow Wow Returns to BET to Host New Dating Series

*Bow Wow is getting back to his TV bag! The entertainer will be making a return to BET as he is set to host a new dating show titled “After Happily Ever After.”

According to the network, the new show that will possibly air this fall will follow people in long-term relationships that ended in divorce or separation and their exes who look to play matchmaker to help them find love once again.

The former 106 & Park host will host the eight-episode series, marking his return to the network following an 8-year hosting hiatus.

BET Unscripted Programming Executive Vice President Tiffany Lea Williams said in a statement: “We look forward to airing this entertaining dating series that will help singles find love. This show promises to be full of surprises, twists, and turns that will leave viewers asking for more. We are also thrilled to welcome Bow Wow home to BET and to partner with Bunim/Murray Productions, who has been creating unscripted hits for three decades and always delivers their latest guilty pleasures to viewers. We can’t wait to add After Happily Ever After to our winning portfolio of acclaimed unscripted shows that engage and delight fans across all of our platforms worldwide.”

Bow Wow will throw a singles party with a new group of contestants in each episode to kick things off. However, the catch lies in the party only being attended by the exes in an attempt to pick the best option for their former partner, according to HipHopDX.

Once someone is chosen, they will move in with the contestant and date them for 48 hours. Ultimately, the person will get to choose whether to keep the prospect or send them back to the group for a chance to meet someone else.

The series announcement comes two years after Bow Wow revealed he wanted to bring BET back to its glory days by taking on a top executive position at the network. The rapper was widely considered “Mr. 106 & Park” for his dominance on the countdown show and later hosted it for two years. Bow Wow claimed BET was losing its luster, and he had a plan to bring it back.

“My only dream job now is i want to take over BET. I want a high position,” the rapper tweeted at the time. “I was blessed to host but NOW i want an office. I want to run and come up with content for the network. I know what they missing. All you have to do is LISTEN to the people.”

He added: “BET forgot what made them HOT! The MUSIC!!! breaking artist etc… music shows that mattered. Now it’s like Lifetime. Just a bunch of sitcoms. Do you know the only time there is music on BET IS when there is an award show? Think about that. Like 3 x out the year. That’s crazy!”