*The Green Bay Police Department has reportedly launched a probe into an incident in which an officer shoved running back AJ Dillon on Saturday during a soccer match at Lambeau Field over the weekend.

A department spokesperson described the incident as “a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon” and told TMZ Sports the incident is under review by Internal Affairs.

The incident happened on Saturday at the Manchester City vs. FC Bayern match. Dillon claims two security guards gave him permission to hop down onto the field “so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd,” he said.

Per TMZ, “one cop apparently didn’t get that message — and got physical with the tailback as he was preparing to jump over the wall behind one of the end zones,” the outlet writes.

Video of AJ Dillon almost being denied a Lambeau Leap during the rain delay #Packers pic.twitter.com/ukt6kCXB6Q — Charlie Dern (@charlesdern) July 24, 2022

A video surfaced from the event showing an officer approaching Dillon and grabbing his shirt collar and then shoving Dhim as they exchange words.

“It’s obviously very unfortunate, the situation that occurred,” Packers president Mark Murphy said Monday, ESPN reports. “I understand AJ basically said, ‘Listen, it was a misunderstanding,’ and I know just recently I believe the police department issued a statement.”

Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good 🤝🫶🏽 https://t.co/xCKPhoJlWK — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

Per ESPN, the police department issued a statement saying: “The Green Bay Police Department is aware of the social media video which shows an interaction between a Green Bay Police Officer and Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon at the soccer match at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022. It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident.”