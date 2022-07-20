Wednesday, July 20, 2022
HomeNews
News

Chris Rock’s Brother Says Jada’s ‘Relationship With 2Pac’ Triggered Oscars Slap | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Chris Rock and Will Smith
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards

*Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is speaking out about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, and he claims the attack stemmed from Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with the late Tupac Shakur

During the 94th Academy Awards in March, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s allegedly battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger. Smith has also resigned from the Academy since the slapping incident, and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years. 

Rock shared his thoughts about the controversy while appearing on the “Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy” podcast. As reported by Complex, when Bellamy asked if he thinks the slap was a reaction to Chris’ joke, Tony said, “No.”

“He laughed first,” Rock said. “So that’s not embarrassment. He was laughing. In the time they cut to my brother and cut back, he was already up walking… So maybe it was the Jada look.”

READ MORE: Chris Rock Rejects Jada’s Call for Reconciliation with Will Smith After Oscar Slap

Tupac and Jada
Tupac and Jada

Tony went on to link Jada’s relationship with Pac to the slapping incident. 

“I think that [Oscar Slap] was the accumulation of him being slapped on other levels,” Tony explained. “He said it himself, he always hated the ‘soft moniker.’ He’s soft, Jada won’t let 2Pac die, it’s always something about 2Pac and his daughter [Willow Smith] brought up 2Pac. And I’m not bringing up family stuff that people don’t know… this is stuff that everybody knows.”

He added, “[Jada] commonly talks about Tupac, her relationship with 2Pac. As a married man to this woman, you’re like, ‘Damn is what I’m doing not enough?’”

You can watch Tony speak on this issue via the YouTube clip below.

Previous article‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member (Johnny Pizarro) Fatally Shot in Brooklyn | VIDEO
Next articlePastor John Gray Faces ‘Long Road Ahead’ Amid Health Battle
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO