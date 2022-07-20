Chris Rock’s Brother Says Jada’s ‘Relationship With 2Pac’ Triggered Oscars Slap | Video

*Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is speaking out about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, and he claims the attack stemmed from Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship with the late Tupac Shakur.

During the 94th Academy Awards in March, Rock made a “G.I. Jane 2” joke directed at Pinkett Smith’s bald head, which she shaved because she’s allegedly battling alopecia. The joke caused Will to sock Chris in the face out of anger. Smith has also resigned from the Academy since the slapping incident, and the organization banned him from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Rock shared his thoughts about the controversy while appearing on the “Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy” podcast. As reported by Complex, when Bellamy asked if he thinks the slap was a reaction to Chris’ joke, Tony said, “No.”

“He laughed first,” Rock said. “So that’s not embarrassment. He was laughing. In the time they cut to my brother and cut back, he was already up walking… So maybe it was the Jada look.”

READ MORE: Chris Rock Rejects Jada’s Call for Reconciliation with Will Smith After Oscar Slap

Tony went on to link Jada’s relationship with Pac to the slapping incident.

“I think that [Oscar Slap] was the accumulation of him being slapped on other levels,” Tony explained. “He said it himself, he always hated the ‘soft moniker.’ He’s soft, Jada won’t let 2Pac die, it’s always something about 2Pac and his daughter [Willow Smith] brought up 2Pac. And I’m not bringing up family stuff that people don’t know… this is stuff that everybody knows.”

He added, “[Jada] commonly talks about Tupac, her relationship with 2Pac. As a married man to this woman, you’re like, ‘Damn is what I’m doing not enough?’”

You can watch Tony speak on this issue via the YouTube clip below.