Winners Announced for the 4th African American Film Critics Assoc. (AAFCA) TV Honors

*The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has announced the winners of its 4th Annual TV Honors, recognizing outstanding achievements in Television and Streaming with a special emphasis on entertainment representing the Black diaspora.

Winners include “Abbott Elementary” for Best TV Comedy and the show’s creator/writer/producer, Quinta Brunson for Breakout Star, Netflix’s “Ozark” for Best TV Drama, Peacock’s “Bel-Air” for Best New Show, “Black and Missing” (HBO) for Best Documentary, ABC’s “Women of the Movement” for Best Limited Series/Special, Apple’s “Pachinko” for Best International Production, there is a tie for Best Ensemble between Apple’s “Swagger” and HBO’s “Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty, HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” for Best Writing, Salli Richardson (“The Gilded Age”) for Best TV Directing, and Patina Miller (“Power Book III: Raising Kanan) for Best TV Acting, Female and Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”) for Best TV Acting Male. HBO’s “Insecure” is also being honored with the prestigious Impact Award.

As previously announced, AAFCA will bestow special achievement honors to several industry leaders including Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe who will receive the Ashley Boone Award, Alex Kurtzman who will receive AAFCA’s Ally Award, and AAFCA’s Inclusion Award will go to the Warner Bros. Television Group. WBTVG Chairman Channing Dungey will accept the award on behalf of the studio.

“We are deeply honored and proud to celebrate the excellence from the creative community at this year’s AAFCA TV Honors” stated AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson. “The medium of television and streaming is ever-changing and we look forward to bringing everyone together to celebrate the incredible art that has made this year in entertainment so exciting.”

The 4th Annual AAFCA TV Honors will be held at an invitation-only, in-person luncheon on August 20th at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

A full list of winners follows:

2022 AAFCA TV HONORS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

BEST TV COMEDY – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – Ozark (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW – Bel-Air (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Black and Missing (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – Women of the Movement (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR – Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE – Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: the rise of the Lakers dynasty (HBO)

BEST WRITING – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Courtney B. Vance, 61 st Street (AMC)

Street (AMC) IMPACT AWARD -Insecure (HBO)

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premier body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora. For more information on AAFCA and its programs visit http://AAFCA.com.

source: AAFCA