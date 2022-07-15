Reddit Users Share Job-Searching Tips for Job Seekers

*If you’re currently in search of a job and need some tips for writing a resume, negotiating salary and how to have a successful interview, Reddit users at r/LifeProTips have shared useful advice for job seekers.

Here are their top three tips via Buzzfeed:

“From here on out, make, ‘What was your company’s COVID response?’ a standard interview question.” “Keep a separate master résumé with ALL previous work experience. When sending out a résumé for an application, duplicate the file and remove anything that may be irrelevant to the position. You never know when some past experience might become relevant again, and you don’t want to forget about it.” “For those of you who are interviewing on Zoom, these tips helped me get three job offers”:

“Raise your camera to eye level or slightly higher. I prop my laptop up on a couple books. This keeps your gaze from pointing down. Eye contact is important, even on a video conference. Create a brief doc outlining key points you want them to know about you (including a ‘tell me about yourself’ intro) and several questions you have for them. Open the doc on your computer, and launch Zoom in a small window at the top center of your screen above this doc. Doing this keeps your eyes focused on the top of the screen while they are talking, making you appear more engaged than if you were looking, say, at the bottom left corner at the person talking. And having your notes just below just in case helps to calm nerves and keeps your thoughts clear.”

Additional tips recommended for job seekers include:

5. “When applying for a job online, copy and paste your answers to their application questions into a Word document so you can refer back before attending a later stage interview.”

6. “Any time you successfully solve a problem, handle a difficult situation, etc., write it down and use it in future job interviews.”

7. “When applying for jobs online, save a copy of the job responsibilities and requirements. This information is usually not available after they stop accepting applications and will be useful when preparing for the interviews.”

8. “When a job interviewer asks, ‘What’s your biggest weakness?’ interpret the question in practical terms rather than in terms of personality faults.”

10. “When applying for jobs (especially at large organizations), look through the job description and add any keywords they use to your résumé to get your application through HR.”

11. “When it comes time for the ‘Do you have any questions for us?’ part of a job interview, always ask why the position has opened up. This might help you get an idea of what kind of environment you’ll be going into.”

12. “When writing your résumé, use the STAR method to describe what you did in previous positions: Situation, Task, Action, Result.”

14. “If you’re looking for a job, mention it to everybody that you come in contact with. You never know whose sister’s neighbor’s uncle is hiring.”

15. “When interviewing for a job, when asked the salary question, turn that back around on the interviewer (nicely)!”

16. And finally, “Job descriptions are usually written to sound more complicated and high profile than the jobs really are. Don’t let the way it is written intimidate or deter you from applying to a job you think you can do.”

*Read the full report here.