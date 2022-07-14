Thursday, July 14, 2022
George Foreman Facing Lawsuit Accusing Him of Sexual Abuse in the ’70s

By Ny MaGee
George Foreman
George Foreman / Getty

*George Foreman says two women are attempting to extort him out of millions by claiming he sexually abused them in the 1970s.

The boxing legend is facing a lawsuit that is expected to be filed this wee in LA by “two women whose fathers apparently had a friendship and working relationship with Foreman decades ago,” per TMZ

Foreman, 73, denied the allegations in a statement issued on Wednesday. 

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations,” Foreman said in a statement to The Post.

“The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

According to The Post report, the women have been asking Foreman to pay them $12.5 million each since January.

Foreman reportedly has a net worth of around $300 million.

