College Football Recruit Making Headlines for His Massive Physique

*Tyler Parker, a High School football prospect from California, is making international headlines over his massive physique.

The 14-year-old sophomore is 6ft1 and 297lbs — and he appears to be mostly muscle.

Per MSN, “According to his Hudl page, Parker can bench press 185 pounds 25 times, can deadlift 415 pounds, and runs a 4.9 40-yard dash, which is extraordinarily fast for a player of his size.”

His Hulk-like frame has reportedly earned a scholarship offer from the Arizona Wildcats. According to reports, several D1 organizations have made him offers, including Portland State, Incarnate Word, and Virginia University of Lynchberg.

In April, Parker revealed that he had received his first college offer.

Grinding in Silence… Sophomore Campaign On the Way 43 Days out‼️ @BCollierPPI @PPIRecruits pic.twitter.com/IKpMhLdUqh — Tyler Parker (TP) (@iam_tylerparker) July 6, 2022

“Blessed To receive my First Offer from The University of Arizona,” he wrote on Twitter, as reported by The Sun.

According to the report, Ryan Vidales, a former recruiter for the University of Oregon, wrote on Twitter: “Tyler Parker is a name that we’ll be talking about for years to come.

“I can’t remember a kid coming out of Orange County with his combination of size, speed, and athleticism at 14 YEARS OLD.

“Can’t wait to catch a game at Santa Margarita this upcoming season!”

College football fans are in awe of the defensive lineman’s workout sessions — images of which he shares on social media.

Parker, who boasts a 3.36 GPA, is reportedly a wrestler during the summer. He has also reportedly been scouted by Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU, per The Sun.