Wednesday, July 13, 2022
HomeNews
News

College Football Recruit Making Headlines for His Massive Physique

By Ny MaGee
0

college football recruit
Tyler Parker / Twitter

*Tyler Parker, a High School football prospect from California, is making international headlines over his massive physique. 

The 14-year-old sophomore is 6ft1 and 297lbs — and he appears to be mostly muscle.

Per MSN, “According to his Hudl page, Parker can bench press 185 pounds 25 times, can deadlift 415 pounds, and runs a 4.9 40-yard dash, which is extraordinarily fast for a player of his size.”

His Hulk-like frame has reportedly earned a scholarship offer from the Arizona Wildcats. According to reports, several D1 organizations have made him offers, including Portland State, Incarnate Word, and Virginia University of Lynchberg.

In April, Parker revealed that he had received his first college offer.

OTHER NEWS: Sprinter Pierre Goree to Attend College With No Track Team

“Blessed To receive my First Offer from The University of Arizona,” he wrote on Twitter, as reported by The Sun.

According to the report, Ryan Vidales, a former recruiter for the University of Oregon, wrote on Twitter: “Tyler Parker is a name that we’ll be talking about for years to come.

“I can’t remember a kid coming out of Orange County with his combination of size, speed, and athleticism at 14 YEARS OLD.

“Can’t wait to catch a game at Santa Margarita this upcoming season!”

College football fans are in awe of the defensive lineman’s workout sessions — images of which he shares on social media.

Parker, who boasts a 3.36 GPA, is reportedly a wrestler during the summer. He has also reportedly been scouted by Ole Miss, Texas A&M and LSU, per The Sun.

Previous articleWAR! Trump Goes At Musk: ‘I Could Have Said Drop to Your Knees and Beg’
Next articleUvalde Parents OUTRAGED Over Leaked Footage of Shooter and ‘Coward Cops’ | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO