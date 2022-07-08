Friday, July 8, 2022
Sprinter Pierre Goree to Attend College With No Track Team

By Ny MaGee
Pierre Goree / screenshot

*Duncanville High School graduate Pierre Goree is one of the fastest sprinters in the country.

Recently, Goree won the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year award for the state of Texas and dominated the boys’ 100-meter race at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

“I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has always been there. I just had to train and work hard for it,” he said, CBS News reports. 

“I think if Pierre was to continue running track, he will definitely be a candidate to be on the next Olympic team,” said Clayton Brookins,  head track coach at Duncanville. “He has the championship mindset. He has the physical attributes. He has what it takes.”

Goree is set to attend SMU this fall on a football scholarship, as the university “hasn’t had a track program since dropping it following the 2004 season,” the outlet writes. 

“Football has been my first passion,” Goree said. “When I came to track, I fell in love with it. I just kept going in both of them, and got good at both of them.”

The Mustangs intend to help him further his track career within NCAA guidelines.

“It was important that I had people behind me supporting me, and that’s what made me fall in love with that school even more,” he said.

When football season ends and track season begins, Goree will likely have to run and train independently.

“If there’s a will there’s a way,” he said. “I feel like there’s a way for me to show my abilities. You will see me on the track next year for sure.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

