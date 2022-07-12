Women on TikTok and Sexpert Swear by ‘VABBING’ – Vaginal Fluid As ‘DIY Perfume’ | WATCH

*We’ve heard of a lot of weird trends on the internet, but this one takes the cake! Women have started a new trend called “vabbing” which is using your womanly fluids as perfume to attract a lover.

Yes Yall… it might sound made up but it is very much real. Hundreds of women on TikTok are raving about vabbing, claiming that it has helped them find love.

Basically, you take your hand, with the fluids on it, and dab it on your wrist and neck, just like perfume. To get technical, the idea behind vabbing is that vaginal fluids contain pheromones, which make you more attractive to potential partners — although there is a lack of official studies of how the smells work in human sexual activity.

“We cannot say for sure based on these studies that human pheromones affect human mating behavior,” Dr. Murphy-Rose told The NY Post, noting that most research has been done using animals, not humans. “While some may argue they have anecdotal evidence to suggest a significant effect in attracting a mate via one’s pheromones, we just don’t have the hard data to back it up at this point.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lori Harvey After Splitting with Michael B. Jordan: I’m In A Really, A Really Good Space

While some doctors aren’t against vabbing, other sex professionals are totally against the idea. Lydia Dupra, CEO of Heaux Cosmetics, thinks the trend is absolutely disgusting.

Heaux Cosmetics sells pheromone perfume. So, Dupra thinks the idea of using your own pheromone is insane.

“If you want to put your own secretions on you, that is your right,” Dupra said. “I just personally think it’s gross. “Vaginal fluids can also feasibly spread certain contractable bugs to another person via physical contact, including STDs like gonorrhea, chlamydia and trichomoniasis, though the risk of transmission is certainly much higher through forms of sexual intercourse.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Maino On His Black Girl Sex Fantasy + Celebrating Unity Thru New Album with ‘Capo’ Jim Jones WATCH/EURweb exclusive