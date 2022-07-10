Sunday, July 10, 2022
Lori Harvey After Splitting with Michael B. Jordan: I’m In A Really, A Really Good Space

By Fisher Jack
Michael B Jordan - Lori Harvey
Michael B Jordan – Lori Harvey – GettyImages

*Summer is here, and Lori Harvey wouldn’t wish to let her recent breakup with Michael B. Jordan overshadow the fun that only summer can bring. Recently, she clarified during an interview that she’s doing well after the split.

“I’m in a really, a really good space,” the skincare brand founder told E! News while talking about her life after her breakup with Jordan. “Like really, happy. I’m excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer we kind of have no real restrictions like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good.”

Harvey is usually tight-lipped about her private life, so this revelation was quite out of place. The “SKN By Lori Harvey” founder added that her business is doing good and that she has some fun new projects coming soon that she’s been working on, so she’s extremely excited to talk about them.

“[I’m] just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go,” she stated.

Recently, Miss Harvey reposted a license plate photo on her Instagram Stories that read, “Dump Him.”

Her followers commented on the post, speculating whether the message on the license plate meant there were unstated reasons that triggered the couple’s split.

“I think he [Michael] did something she just doesn’t want to broadcast it,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Let me find out Michael was the problem… y’all gone owe Lori an apology!” quipped another.

Lori Harvey - Getty
Lori Harvey – Getty

Rumors of the couple’s breakup first made news towards the end of May when Harvey returned to L.A. after attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Earlier in June, a source confirmed that the couple separated and are both “completely heartbroken” because of it. The source also claimed that Jordan was hoping for something more “long-term” with Harvey even after they had dated for over a year.

Fisher Jack

