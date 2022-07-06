Wednesday, July 6, 2022
HomeNews
News

McDonald’s Rolls Out New Policy to Attract More Diverse Candidates

By Ny MaGee
0

McDonald's
Getty

*McDonald’s is reportedly on a mission to attract more diverse candidates so the fast-food chain is making changes to how it awards franchises. 

Starting in 2023, the fast-food giant will no longer give preferential treatment to the family members of current franchisees, CNBC reports. The company says as part of its new policy for franchise ownership, restaurant ownership has to be “earned, not given,” according to an internal memo.

Over the last few years, McDonald’s has implemented fees and strict rules for restauranteurs, which have sparked turmoil among the ranks, per MSN. Both current and former Black franchisees have sued the burger chain in recent years, alleging racial discrimination.

“We’ve been doing a lot of thinking about how we continue to attract and retain the industry’s best owner/operators – individuals who represent the diverse communities we serve, bring a growth mindset and focus on executional excellence, while cultivating a positive work environment for restaurant teams,” McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger said in a message to franchisees, according to the report. 

READ MORE: McDonald’s Launching $250M Initiative to Attract Diverse Franchisees

Here’s more from the report: 

McDonald’s will also separate the process through which it renews franchisees’ 20-year agreements from the assessment of whether the franchisee can operate additional restaurants. The company recently came under pressure for a plan to roll out a new grading system early next year that rankled some franchisees, who have concerns about potentially alienating workers.

McDonald’s has about 13,000 franchised locations in the United States. In December, the company pledged to recruit more franchisees from diverse backgrounds. McDonald’s launched a $250 million, five-year initiative to attract more minority franchisees in the U.S.

The program comes amid a slew of lawsuits from former Black McDonald’s franchisees accusing McDonald’s of engaging in systemic discrimination and denying them the same opportunities as White franchisees.

“During a period of record performance, we must challenge ourselves — even more — to invest in the future,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski previously said in a news release, as reported by The Chicago Tribune. “Today’s announcement to attract franchisees who represent the diverse communities we serve is fundamental to that goal and builds on McDonald’s rich history and pride in reflecting those we serve.”

According to the report, more than 1,750 McDonald’s locations were sold last year after several operators opted to exit the franchise, Restaurant Business Online reports.  

Previous articleCeltics Star Jayson Tatum and Ella Mai Have Reportedly Been Dating for 2 Years
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO