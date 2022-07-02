The Pulse of Entertainment: Rapper ZeeZeeWatch Says Don’t Be ‘Polarized’ on New Album | VIDEOs

* “Mainstream media are dope dealers…with the state of young people. Black youth are popping each other off…people believe God doesn’t exist and that they are God,” said rapper Ellington Toussaint Zimmerman also known as ZeeZeeWatch Thumpin’ on stage, about the reason for his new album “Polarized.” “This nation is like Rome, Rome fell from within.”

Zimmerman is a licensed minister, military veteran, rapper, drummer and music producer.

When I asked about his stage name he replied, “I had a pastor in the military that called me ZeeZee for Zimmerman. The “watch” is from an Apostle in China who established a Christian church…and went to prison for it. Thumpin’? I produce my music and I call it thumping.”

He continues about the Chinese Christian Apostle, “In China they don’t have the same rights as us. They are arresting pastors – even during the pandemic. It’s a communist region…your belief is threatened.”

“Watchmen are from the Old Testament. It talks about watchmen who could see what others could not see. We watch…and sounded the alarm that polarized,” ZeeZee said.

Zimmerman served 10 years in the Army where he worked as a drummer for the Army Band and was deployed twice during that time. He has a music production company called Eternal

Affairs Production and has released several projects for ZeeZeeWatch Thumpin’ such as “Born Famous,” “Flat,” “Got Control of Me,” “All the Dust,” EP “Night Before,” “Day,” “Pressure,” “Mr. Zee,” “Nothing to Loose” and “Calling.” His new project “Polarized” is what he calls watchman music and it offers nine selections where he uses Biblical knowledge and disburse it in his Hip-Hop influenced music. He also works with youth on a Spiritual level.

The Alabama native has earned a Bachelors in Psychology.

“When I was 22 I was licensed as a minister out of Texas…a youth pastor. After Iraq I started asking questions like, ‘Why are we over here?” He (God) opened my eyes. I had to find a balance,” he said about his service to his country and his service to God. “I’m still trying to find a balance. My view of church has changed. You can go to the house to fellowship, but you can also go into the streets and fellowship.”

“In church I was youth pastor and when I transitioned, I stop going to church. I’m doing things different now. I am focused on working with youth outside the church,” ZeeZeeWatch concluded.

