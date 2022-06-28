Jemele Hill’s Experience of Having An Abortion: ‘I Had No Desire to Give Birth to A Child’

*In the wake of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade last week, Emmy Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill is opening up about her experience getting an abortion at age 26. In her very honest and much-needed piece, she explains why she doesn’t regret her decision, and why she believes “other women need the choice that I had.”

“I had an abortion when I was 26 years old. I was not raped,” Hill began her story that was published in The Atlantic. “I wasn’t the victim of incest. I was not in the midst of a life-threatening medical emergency. I simply had no desire to give birth to a child.”

She went on to explain, “I’ve never shared my abortion story publicly until now. I describe this time in my life in detail in my forthcoming memoir, Uphill, which will be released in October. I know that I’m likely to be attacked for being candid about my decision.“

“But I’m choosing to share some of my experience now because, like so many women in this country, I am angry, appalled, and disgusted about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that previously guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights.”

