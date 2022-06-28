Tuesday, June 28, 2022
HomePoliticsAbortion
Abortion

Jemele Hill’s Experience of Having An Abortion: ‘I Had No Desire to Give Birth to A Child’

By Fisher Jack
0

Jemele Hill
Jemele Hill

*In the wake of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade last week, Emmy Award-winning journalist Jemele Hill is opening up about her experience getting an abortion at age 26. In her very honest and much-needed piece, she explains why she doesn’t regret her decision, and why she believes “other women need the choice that I had.”

“I had an abortion when I was 26 years old. I was not raped,” Hill began her story that was published in The Atlantic. “I wasn’t the victim of incest. I was not in the midst of a life-threatening medical emergency. I simply had no desire to give birth to a child.”

She went on to explain, “I’ve never shared my abortion story publicly until now. I describe this time in my life in detail in my forthcoming memoir, Uphill, which will be released in October. I know that I’m likely to be attacked for being candid about my decision.“

“But I’m choosing to share some of my experience now because, like so many women in this country, I am angry, appalled, and disgusted about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that previously guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Turning America into a Gunfight at the OK Corral

Previous article7 Takeaways from Tuesday’s Shocking January 6 Hearing | VIDEOs
Next articleExclusive Clip: ‘Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler’ – ‘Charles Was Shot?’ | Watch
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO