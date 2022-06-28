Tuesday, June 28, 2022
A ‘Toasted’ Kris Jenner Gives Funny Speech to Khloe K on Her 38th Birthday | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Khloe Kardashian - Kris Jenner
*On Monday, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with friends and close family. The reality star took to social media to share all the love she has been getting on her special day but nothing seemed to top her mom Kris Jenner’s special speech to her.

In a hilarious clip, the waisted momager said to Khloe, “I know I’m a little wasted … and a little green, but what I want to say is how much I am so f–king in love with you, Khloé Kardashian. You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the la-,” she said, stumbling over her words.

“So listen, no, I just want to say how much I love you,” Jenner continued while tearing up. “And I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you. We’re here because you make our heart go pit-pat.”

Khloé who was seated across the table was seen laughing uncontrollably at her mom but definitely seemed to enjoy the great moment.

