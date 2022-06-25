Saturday, June 25, 2022
HomeEntertainmentAward Shows
Award Shows

Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Held in LA – Stars Included Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish & More | PICs

By Fisher Jack
0

2022 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Jason Lee, Tiffany Haddish, Mariah Carey and Floyd Mayweather interact backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

*Last night, the 2022 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards was hosted by Award-Winning Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish and featured appearances by honorees, Lizzo, Floyd Mayweather, Jenifer LewisDrinks Champs N.O.R.E, and Kelis.

A special acceptance speech was played by Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass.

Presenters for the evening included Blue Face, Jabari Banks, Claudia Jordan and a surprise appearance by Mariah Carey. Performances included David Sebastian and Le’Andria Johnson.

Additional VIP attendees included celebrities, recording artists, film and television stars, and media personalities such as Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, Law Roach, NAO, Lemus Plummer, Moniece Slaughter, Chante Moore and more.

2022 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Mariah Carey (L) and Tiffany Haddish interact on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

2022 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Tiffany Haddish, Jenifer Lewis and Lizzo pose backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked

WHAT:   Jason Lee, Founder of Hollywood Unlocked and Head of Media for Kanye West, held his second annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, which emphasizes the importance of Black ownership, amplifying Black voices and reclaiming Black narratives. This year, the theme of the award show was ‘Controlling Our Narratives’ where Hollywood Unlocked recognizes  talent  for how they use their influence and platform to impact communities and our society at large. This years honorees included:

  • Lizzo (Fearlessness Award)
  • Karen Bass (Community Award)
  • Drinks Champs N.O.R.E (Culture Award)
  • Jenifer Lewis (Perseverance Award)
  • Floyd Mayweather (Pioneer Award)
  • Kelis (Innovation Award)

WHEN:  Friday, June 24, 2022

WHERE:  The Beverly Hilton 9876 Wilshire Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90210

2022 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: (L-R) Jason Lee, Mariah Carey and Floyd Mayweather pose backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)

Previous articleBill Bellamy Says Sister’s Unauthorized Actions Caused Him to Miss Father’s Memorial Service
Next articleCeasar Emanuel’s Mea Culpa – Tattoo Artist Apologizes for Dog Abuse Incident | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO