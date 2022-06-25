Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Held in LA – Stars Included Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish & More | PICs

*Last night, the 2022 Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards was hosted by Award-Winning Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish and featured appearances by honorees, Lizzo, Floyd Mayweather, Jenifer Lewis, Drinks Champs N.O.R.E, and Kelis.

A special acceptance speech was played by Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass.

Presenters for the evening included Blue Face, Jabari Banks, Claudia Jordan and a surprise appearance by Mariah Carey. Performances included David Sebastian and Le’Andria Johnson.

Additional VIP attendees included celebrities, recording artists, film and television stars, and media personalities such as Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, Law Roach, NAO, Lemus Plummer, Moniece Slaughter, Chante Moore and more.

WHAT: Jason Lee, Founder of Hollywood Unlocked and Head of Media for Kanye West, held his second annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, which emphasizes the importance of Black ownership, amplifying Black voices and reclaiming Black narratives. This year, the theme of the award show was ‘Controlling Our Narratives’ where Hollywood Unlocked recognizes talent for how they use their influence and platform to impact communities and our society at large. This years honorees included:

Lizzo (Fearlessness Award)

(Fearlessness Award) Karen Bass (Community Award)

(Community Award) Drinks Champs N.O.R.E (Culture Award)

(Culture Award) Jenifer Lewis (Perseverance Award)

(Perseverance Award) Floyd Mayweather (Pioneer Award)

(Pioneer Award) Kelis (Innovation Award)

WHEN: Friday, June 24, 2022

WHERE: The Beverly Hilton 9876 Wilshire Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90210