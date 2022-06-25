Chris Brown Concedes He’s Not More Talented Than Michael Jackson as Some of His Fans Claim | WATCH

*Chris Brown has made it clear he doesn’t want the Internet debate about who’s more talented between him and Michael Jackson to continue. He spoke on the subject during an interview on “Big Boy’s Neighborhood.”

When the L.A. radio host addressed the unending Chris Brown vs. Jackson debate during the opening moments of the interview, Chris Brown decided to lay the matter to rest. He said if it wasn’t for Michael Jackson, he wouldn’t be anywhere near the superstar he is today. He also mentioned a shrine he has dedicated to the late King of Pop.

Recently, hip-hop artists such as Fivio Foreign and Tank have been endorsing Chris Brown as the absolute most talented and who should be crowned. However, Chris has now made it clear he is nothing compared to the man who sang “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” and “Rock With You.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is set to go on a tour with Lil Baby as he gears up to drop his new album “Breezy.” He says he originally recorded 250 songs for the album before cutting them to 23.

