Megan Thee Stallion Signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Because of Flaming Hot Cheetos!

*Megan Thee Stallion recently shared how Flamin’ Hot Cheetos enticed her to sign with the entertainment agency Roc Nation. On June 23, Megan Thee Stallion, 27, jokingly revealed during her panel at Cannes Lions that she signed with Roc Nation because Jay-Z, 52, greeted her with multiple platters of the spicy snack.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, recalled the moments she met Jay-Z, the founder of the famed record label. The Houston rapper said,

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around. And then Jay-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting!’” Megan continued,

“But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

