Friday, June 24, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Megan Thee Stallion Signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Because of Flaming Hot Cheetos!

By Fisher Jack
0

Megan Thee Stallion - Flaming Hot Cheetos
Megan Thee Stallion – Flaming Hot Cheetos – Pic: Cheetos

*Megan Thee Stallion recently shared how Flamin’ Hot Cheetos enticed her to sign with the entertainment agency Roc Nation. On June 23, Megan Thee Stallion, 27, jokingly revealed during her panel at Cannes Lions that she signed with Roc Nation because Jay-Z, 52, greeted her with multiple platters of the spicy snack.

Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, recalled the moments she met Jay-Z, the founder of the famed record label. The Houston rapper said,

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around. And then Jay-Z walks in the room, and I’m like, ‘I didn’t know Jay-Z was coming to my meeting!’” Megan continued,

“But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Holly Robinson Peete Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleEstate of The Notorious B.I.G. to Release NFT Collection on July 25
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO