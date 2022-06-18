Nene Leakes Accused of Extramarital Affair by Boyfriend’s Estranged Wife – Dragged to Court | VIDEO

*NeNe Leakes might have bitten off more than she could chew when she started dating her new man Nyonisela Sioh, who is a fashion designer. The man’s estranged wife has sued her, accusing her of dating her husband while they are still married, causing the marriage to collapse, according to TheBlast.

Leakes and Sioh confirmed their romance in December 2021, just three months after her husband Gregg Leakes died from colon cancer. It started when photos leaked of them holding hands while having a good time on Miami Beach. A source familiar with their relationship revealed at that time that, “She can’t stop smiling around Nyonisela. It’s still very new, but she’s almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies.”

The relationship has been growing stronger ever since.

According to TMZ, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claimed in her lawsuit that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has been posting pictures she takes with her now-estranged husband, an act she says humiliates her and contributes to the dissolution of the marriage. For the emotional distress, mental anguish, and loss of affection she has endured since Leakes started dating her husband, Malomine seeks over $100,000 to heal her broken heart.

This may be an absurd lawsuit for many, but Malomine actually has the law on her side. For starters, North Carolina where she filed the suit is one of the few states that still allows a person to sue a spouse’s extramarital partner for contributing to the alienation of affection.

Leakes and Sioh are yet to comment on the case. However, Sioh tellingly uploaded a loved-up photo of him and Leakes to his Instagram Story shortly after the news of the lawsuit began to spread.

Leakes and Sioh are said to have met through Peter Thomas, “RHOA” Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband. The Blast previously reported that Leakes revealed that her late husband approved of her relationship with Sioh, and even gave his blessing before he died.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” Leakes explained at that time. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing.