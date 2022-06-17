Juneteenth – Celebrating Literary Freedom – The African American Children’s Book Project

*The African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP) and The Literary Cafe Books and Events are celebrating Juneteenth by spotlighting the rich history and contributions of Black people in the United States as shown through books.

Vanesse Lloyd-Sgambati, founder of the AACBP says “Reflecting on Juneteenth, I am reminded that during slavery many states had anti-literacy laws that prevented anyone from teaching a Black person, either enslaved or free, to read and write. The punishment was fines, imprisonment, and in some states whippings. So, as we celebrate Juneteenth, let us honor our ancestors by reading and sharing the many books by Black literary creators that speak of their accomplishments, joy, creativity, genius, ingenuity, creativity, inventiveness, and resilience.”

Both organizations encourage people to support Black bookstores by purchasing and sharing Black books that celebrate Black history. Black literary creators have produced some of the best books of our generation.

The Literary Cafe has prepared an extensive list of books on its on-line bookstore for children preschool to young adult at https://bookshop.org/lists/juneteenth-celebrate-literary-freedom. A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the books will support the work of the AACBP.

Preserve A Legacy and BUY A BOOK. Books have power!!!

The African American Children’s Book Project (AACBP) is a non-profit that was formed to promote and preserve children’s literature written by and/or about Black Americans. Since its inception they have emphasized that early access, choice and books that reflect their images plays an important role in building youth readers. The AACBP programs include: book fairs, signings, workshops, I READ TO SEE (author/illustrator virtual/in-school visits), educating consumers on trends/resources in youth literature, guidance on establishing home libraries, and advocacy initiatives to promote Black American children’s literature around the world.

For more information go to: theafricanamericanchildrensbookproject.org

The Literary Cafe Books & Events Bookshop specializes in Black children’s books – preschool to young adult, hosting and producing literary events. For more information go to:

bookshop.org/shop/theliterarycafe.org

email: info@theliterarycafe-booksandevents.com

Telephone number – (215) 878-BOOK (2665)