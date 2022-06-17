Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Shaquille O’Neal’s Mystery Date Speaks Out

By Ny MaGee
0

Shaq
Shaquille ONeal – Getty

*Shaquille O’Neal was spotted on a dinner date Sunday with a mystery woman who is now speaking out. 

Kin Essentials CEO Dr. Jaime Johnston claims her recent outing with the NBA icon was all business. As reported by Page Six, “O’Neal referred to her as his “date” when they were ordering up chicken satays and martinis at Jue Lan Club last week,” the outlet writes. Johnston, however,  insists that “it was not a date.”

“It was a business meeting, and lastly, I don’t engage in gossip stories,” she commented.

One witness told Page Six of Shaq and Johnson’s date: “they came by themselves, and they left by themselves.” Shaq also paid the bill for all the patrons in the restaurant, according to the report. 

READ MORE: Shaquille O’Neal Slams Vaccine Mandates: ‘You Shouldn’t Be Forced’

“It was 40 tables and [the bill] was in excess of $25,000. He was in a great mood and was taking pictures with everyone. She was more lowkey. She didn’t really want to be noticed,” the source said.

Johnson posted a photo of herself on Instagram that she captioned “his favorite view,” but she did not mention or tag Shaq in the post (see above).

Here’s more from the outlet: 

After we’d reached out about the non-date, we mysteriously received several cheeky text messages from a random number with photos of Shaq posing with various women — including a ’90s throwback pic of him and supermodel Cindy Crawford.

“More mystery dates for you to write articles about, silly man,” the unknown texter with an Alabama area code wrote us. But our “call could not be completed as dialed” said a robotic voice when we called the number back. Our return texts also went unanswered.

After our initial item ran, the retired NBA star subsequently addressed the dinner in an upcoming episode of his “The Big Podcast” with rumored girlfriend and co-host, “Entertainment Tonight” host Nischelle Turner, we hear.

Shaq and Turner have never confirmed or denied being boo’d up.

Previous article2 White Racists Arrested After Violent Confrontation with Black Teen | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO