Bobby Brown Says A&E Documentary Helped Him ‘Move On With Life’

*Bobby Brown says he wanted to share his truth in his new A&E documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” because he had the urge to “get something out” and “move on with life.”

The music icon described it as a “very therapeutic” process according to Ebony.

“We really want to highlight our work relationship, our family time and our businesses. So in that way, it’s quite different because you will see what we really do in our lives, said Brown’s wife and manager Alicia Etheredge-Brown to Billboard.

“And it turned out to be so much fun. However, we made sure that we set parameters to protect the children: If they didn’t want to work or be on camera, it wasn’t a must. You’re going to see a loving Black family with two parents living in the house with our children, which isn’t often depicted or shown,” said Etheredge-Brown.

She added: “And we don’t have to be hooting and hollering at each other or doing anything crazy to have a great story to share. You’ll see a Black man who is kind, sensitive and a listener who’s working on himself. You’re going to see us go through finding tools to communicate better in our marriage and how to be better parents as we learn so much from our kids.”

Brown credits his faith for helping him bounce back from some of his greatest challenges.

“God. That’s who holds me down. My belief in the Almighty, prayers and my family are what keep me going. Hopefully, in watching the documentary, people will learn a lot of different things about how to deal with difficult situations and come out on the other side. I’m speaking from the heart. This [documentary] is my truth. I hope they will know that,” he said.

Per press release, A&E Network gives viewers VIP access to the Grammy Award-winner and his family with a new event and docuseries. Through exclusive access and interviews, the definitive documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” gives fans an up-close and personal look at Brown’s journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston. The new 12-episode series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” takes us in to present day for an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.

“Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Every Little Step” are both available On Demand and streaming on the A&E app and aetv.com