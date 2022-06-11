Even Though it was Steph’s Night, His Daddy (Dell) was Trending During Game 4 – Here’s Why

*If you watched game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Friday night, you saw Steph Curry put on one of his patented performances to help the Warriors beat the Celtics and even the series. There’s no doubt he was the hero. However, it was dude’s daddy that got his share of attention during the game as well.

You see, in the fourth quarter, ABC’s camera crew caught Dell Curry in the crowd with a woman next to him. The first thing a lot of folks assumed is that this is who he’s currently dating, etc.

Keep in mind that Dell and Sonya Curry have going through a divorce. In fact, they recently made allegations of infidelity in their divorce decision.

Even though Dell Curry hasn’t opened up about his dating life of late, that didn’t stop fans from jumping to conclusions on Friday night.

If you’re wondering how Steph is dealing with the situation, the NBA superstar revealed in an interview with The Ringer that he now has to share his special moments with his parents separately.

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging.”

Now, as far as daddy Dell is concerned, it’ll be interesting to see if he brings his game 4 date to Cali for Game 5. Or, maybe it was a one-and-done situation.

Oh yeah, there’s this …