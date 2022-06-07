Suspect (Jamichael Jones) in Murder of ATL Rapper Trouble Surrenders to Police | WATCH

*The man accused of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble surrendered himself to local authorities on Tuesday morning. Authorities believe Jamichael Jones shot and killed Trouble on Sunday morning while he was visiting a female friend at Lake St. James apartment complex in Conyers—located near Atlanta.

Police deemed the murder a domestic incident, in which the female knew the suspect Jamichael, but Trouble did not. According to information released by police, Trouble was shot once, in the chest inside of the apartment. Police responded to a call about a shooting at 3:20 a.m. and when they arrived found Trouble laying on the floor.

Jamichael was quickly named a suspect with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department issuing arrest warrants for the 33-year-old. Charges include: murder, aggravated assault, battery and home invasion, per @wsbtv.

Police say Jamichael’s mother played a key role in negotiating her son’s surrender after he called her to ask about peacefully turning himself in. This is a developing story.

