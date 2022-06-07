Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Memphis Residents Speak Out About ‘Godzilla Rats, Mutant Roaches’ at Two Apartment Complexes | WATCH

By Ny MaGee
*Senior citizens at two seemingly dilapidated apartment complexes in Memphis are speaking out about the deplorable living conditions. 

According to reports, the units are infested with rodents, there’s a black mold problem, and many residents are suffering during the sweltering hot days due to a lack of air conditioning.

“We got Godzilla rat, mutant roaches, black mold is atrocious and the smell of rat urine and feces,” said Memphis Towers Tenant Gertrude Dennard, ABC 24 reports. 

The apartment’s management company, Millennia Housing Management, appears to not be concerned about the issues, as no efforts have been made to address the tenants’ concerns. Since April, renters have complained about the hot water being turned on and off.

“It’s muddy brown like it came out the Mississippi…so we can’t cook with it, can’t drink it…I don’t want that dirt in my hair…on my body,” Dennard said of the water situation at her complex 

Here’s more from the report: 

Millennia Housing also manages four other properties in Memphis, and tenants at their other property, Serenity Towers, expressed their frustrations about the lack of air conditioning. Now Millennia Housing is in environmental court and facing fines for failure to address A/C concerns.  Those living at Memphis Towers have also contacted code enforcement about the hot water issue, but there has been no movement to resolve the reported issues.  

Residents have reportedly turned to Memphis Tenants Union for help. Per the report, the organization “fights for safe, secure, and dignified housing,” the outlet writes. 

“There is an agency that is tasked with holding this company accountable…the housing urban development and the HEF board,” Memphis Tenants Union Organizer, Jeremiah Smith.

Scroll up to learn more about how residents are taking action via the YouTube clip above.

