Hitman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Grandson of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Owner | VIDEO

*The man who allegedly shot and killed the grandson of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” owner Robbie Montgomery, has been convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire along with one count of murder-for-hire in the killing of Andre Montgomery Jr.

Travell Hill, 30, reportedly pleaded guilty this past Friday while in federal court, Vlad TV reports.

Here’s more from the outlet: In his plea agreement, Hill admitted to shooting and killing Montgomery on March 14, 2016. Hill murdered the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, the founder of Sweetie Pie’s, and was reportedly paid several thousand dollars for the murder. Hill said he met up with the uncle of Andre Montgomery—James Timothy Norman, and after their meet-up “it was Hill’s understanding that Norman wanted Hill to kill Montgomery.”

Hill now faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20, 2022.

We previously reported… Robbie and her son/business partner Tim Norman had a huge falling out several years ago and they’ve been estranged ever since. To make the situation worse, Norman was arrested in 2020 for the murder-for-hire plot involving his nephew Andre — Miss Robbie’s grandson.

Norman was busted by feds for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of Andre after taking out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014. The Feds say he worked with a Memphis-based woman named Terica Ellis to pull off the murder.

Robbie and her son starred in the hit OWN series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” and in a 2016 episode, he took her to their old neighborhood where Andre lost his life. Watch the clip below.