Tuesday, June 7, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Hitman Pleads Guilty to Shooting Grandson of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’ Owner | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Andre Montgomery Jr's killer
Travell Hill / mugshot viaTwitter

*The man who allegedly shot and killed the grandson of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” owner Robbie Montgomery, has been convicted on one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire along with one count of murder-for-hire in the killing of Andre Montgomery Jr

Travell Hill, 30, reportedly pleaded guilty this past Friday while in federal court, Vlad TV reports. 

Here’s more from the outlet: In his plea agreement, Hill admitted to shooting and killing Montgomery on March 14, 2016. Hill murdered the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, the founder of Sweetie Pie’s, and was reportedly paid several thousand dollars for the murder. Hill said he met up with the uncle of Andre Montgomery—James Timothy Norman, and after their meet-up “it was Hill’s understanding that Norman wanted Hill to kill Montgomery.”

Hill now faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20, 2022.

READ MORE: Tim Norman (‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s’) & Exotic Dancer Charged in His Nephew’s 2016 Killing

We previously reported… Robbie and her son/business partner Tim Norman had a huge falling out several years ago and they’ve been estranged ever since. To make the situation worse, Norman was arrested in 2020 for the murder-for-hire plot involving his nephew Andre — Miss Robbie’s grandson.

Norman was busted by feds for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of Andre after taking out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014. The Feds say he worked with a Memphis-based woman named Terica Ellis to pull off the murder. 

Robbie and her son starred in the hit OWN series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” and in a 2016 episode, he took her to their old neighborhood where Andre lost his life. Watch the clip below. 

Previous articleMemphis Residents Speak Out About ‘Godzilla Rats, Mutant Roaches’ at Two Apartment Complexes | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO