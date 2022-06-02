Mother of NBA YoungBoy Asks Tyler Perry for Movie Role

*The mother of rapper NBA Youngboy wants to be in a Tyler Perry production.

Sherhonda Gaulden took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a message that she sent Perry, asking him to cast her in one of his movies. As reported by The Jasmine Brand, the message reads, “Dear mr Tyler Perry’s I think you should put me in a movie I have no acting skills [or] nothing like that but you should just take a [chance] on me.”

In a follow-up post, Gaulden noted that some critics called too “gangster” to be in a Perry flick so she tagged 50 Cent, writing: “Ok they say I’m too gangster for Tyler Perry but I’m not stopping until I’m in a movie. @50Cent f with yo girl.”

50 Cent commented under the post, saying “you so gangsta, this sh*t might work.”

READ MORE: Racquel Bailey to Star in New Tyler Perry Series After Her Billboard Stunt Pays Off

Gaulden seems to be taking a cue from the woman who took out billboards around Atlanta with her headshot and a note for Perry to hire her — and the stunt worked!

Actress Racquel Palmer (previously known as Racquel Bailey) wanted to get Perry’s attention so she purchased a billboard in hopes of starring in one of his productions. The move ultimately paid off because Perry’s team reached out and asked her to submit an audition tape. They must have been quite impressed with what they saw because she landed a role on his TV shows “Sistas” and “All the Queen’s Men.”

In 2019, Perry publicly disapproved of Palmer’s billboard stunt via a message he shared on Instagram.

This is not the way to get my attention if you’re looking for a role in one of my shows,” Perry wrote at the time. “Please DON’T DO THIS, SAVE YOUR MONEY!! This is the third time that someone has done this. PLEASE STOP! To audition is FREE!! I’m sure you can use that money for a better purpose.

“I love that you want to work with me, and I love that you invest in yourself. But when you do things like this it puts my team on high alert and makes me look at you sideways. I know the message that you want to send is a positive one, but this comes across as the opposite.”

Perry went on to urge Palmer and other actors to audition for free.

“Again, the best way to work for me is to AUDITION and it’s FREE! We post breakdowns all the time for actors. JUST COME AND AUDITION,” he continued.

“And by the way, you were great in THE NIGHT OF! It was my favorite show a couple years ago. I ALREADY SAW YOU!! So just audition and keep your money!! Again, I appreciate your effort, but that’s not the way to work for me. God bless you dreamer. I have no doubt you will make it one day!!”

No word on if YoungBoy’s mother caught Perry’s attention just yet.