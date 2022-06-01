Wednesday, June 1, 2022
HomeNews
News

Rickey Smiley Reacts to Beef Between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley | Video

By Ny MaGee
0

Rickey Smiley comedian

*Rickey Smiley is weighing in on the fallout between Mo’Nique and D. L. Hughley as the two comedians are publicly sparring over a contract dispute. 

“It’s hurtful personally because talking about somebody that I started out with vs. somebody that [I] mentored with,” said Smiley.

“Sometimes it comes down to common sense courtesy. What do I have to sacrifice to keep down confusion and beef?” she added, as reported by RadioFacts.

READ MORE:  Mo’Nique & DL Hughley in Super Nasty Feud Over Headlining Disagreement | WATCH

“There have been times when I’ve done comedy shows with certain people that have a huge a** freakin’ ego and just kind of mean spirited,” said Smiley.

Smiley said the beef went too far when Hughley’s wife was dragged into the drama. 

“If it’s more hurtful and offensive than it is funny should you say that?” said Smiley.

Smiley noted that he would never disrespect a fellow comic and used his friendship with Earthquake as an example.

“I don’t give a f**k how mad earthquake made me; I’m not going to go on stage and jump on this radio and say nothing about Earthquake, no matter what,” said Smiley.

“Pray for everybody involved, and just pray that we can learn and find better ways to resolve issues and not be so confrontational, personal, and nasty… because there is no place in comedy for it,” he continued.

Scroll up and listen to His full commentary via the YouTube clip above.

Previous articleAnthony Anderson Not Returning for ‘Law & Order’ Season 22
Next articleHerschel Walker is ‘Mad’ at Trump After ‘Taking Credit’ for His Senate Bid | Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO