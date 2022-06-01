Rickey Smiley Reacts to Beef Between Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley | Video

*Rickey Smiley is weighing in on the fallout between Mo’Nique and D. L. Hughley as the two comedians are publicly sparring over a contract dispute.

“It’s hurtful personally because talking about somebody that I started out with vs. somebody that [I] mentored with,” said Smiley.

“Sometimes it comes down to common sense courtesy. What do I have to sacrifice to keep down confusion and beef?” she added, as reported by RadioFacts.

“There have been times when I’ve done comedy shows with certain people that have a huge a** freakin’ ego and just kind of mean spirited,” said Smiley.

Smiley said the beef went too far when Hughley’s wife was dragged into the drama.

“If it’s more hurtful and offensive than it is funny should you say that?” said Smiley.

Smiley noted that he would never disrespect a fellow comic and used his friendship with Earthquake as an example.

“I don’t give a f**k how mad earthquake made me; I’m not going to go on stage and jump on this radio and say nothing about Earthquake, no matter what,” said Smiley.

“Pray for everybody involved, and just pray that we can learn and find better ways to resolve issues and not be so confrontational, personal, and nasty… because there is no place in comedy for it,” he continued.

Scroll up and listen to His full commentary via the YouTube clip above.