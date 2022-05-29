Mo’Nique & DL Hughley in Super Nasty Feud Over Headlining Disagreement | WATCH

Whoo lawd, do we have another hot one fo’ ya! Saturday night, Mo’Nique was a part of The Comedy Explosion featuring D.L. Hughley at the Fox Theater in Detroit. While on stage, Mo’ went all the way in on Hughley because of an alleged contract dispute. She claims that she was supposed to co-headline the event with Hughley, but it didn’t work out that way.

While on stage, Mo’Nique was seen on video telling the audience, “That’s what the motherf**king contract says… ‘Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf**king person on the got d*mn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for.”

Another clip showed Mo’Nique going at Hughley even further. “What kind of real n*gga would ever attack a got d*mned black woman?” She said she feels sorry for his wife, then said, “N***a, your name is D.L., what the f**k does it stand for? How far are you bending over, n***a? On the DL.”

Mo can be also heard calling D.L. a “coon” and a “b***h n***a” in a few clips that have surfaced online. Oh yeah, D.L. has responded.

Here’s what D. L. Hughley had to say in response to Mo’Nique’s flaming him.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused,” D.L. stated. “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique. Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not here about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next…”