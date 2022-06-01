Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Jada Pinkett Smith Wants Will Smith & Chris Rock to ‘Reconcile’ Post Oscars Slap | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Jada Pinkett Smith (Red Table Talk-YouTube)
*For months, folks have been waiting for members of the Smith family to address the slap that happened the night of the Oscars in detail.

Though all parties involved have not spoken too much about the situation, #JadaPinkettSmith did address the situation in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk,” as the show focused on alopecia.

Jada said, “This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

While speaking about the infamous moment at the Oscars, Jada continued, “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both.”

