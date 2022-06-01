D.L. Hughley Claps Back at Mo’Nique Amid Contract Dispute

*Mo’Nique and D.L. Hughley are sparring on social media over a contract dispute related to their stand-up show Saturday night at the Fox Theater in Detroit.

Both comedians took part in The Comedy Explosion, with both claiming over the weekend to be the headliner of the event. It all started when Mo’Nique said she was supposed to co-headline the event with Hughley, but it didn’t work out that way. They have since been going back and forth on social media, with Mo posting a screenshot of the alleged contract she claims that D.L. didn’t honor.

D.L. responded by sharing his contract and the schedule for The Comedy Explosion line-up. As reported by Vlad TV, he captioned the post, “RECEIPTS > OPINIONS. I GOT EVERYTHING THAT WAS STATED IN MY CONTRACT… EVERYTHING. BUT LET’S SAY I DIDN’T, MY BEEF WOULDN’T BE WITH ANYONE BUT THE PROMOTER AND/OR MY TEAM AND I DAMN SURE WOULDN’T MAKE IT PERSONAL. IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM, TAKE IT UP WITH MANAGEMENT AND BY THAT I MEAN YOURS✌🏾”

In a follow-up post of showing a screenshot of the contract, he wrote, “🤔🔎 MAAAAAN… HICK’S MEDIA INC?? HOLD UP!! THAT’S YOU!!! YOU REALLLY SHOWING EVERYONE A CONTRACT YOU SUBMITTED FROM YOUR OWN COMPANY🤣🤣🤣🤣 I SMELL BULLSH*T AND I WOULDN’T PICK IT UP WITH THE OLD ASS BIRTH CERTIFICATE PAPER IT WAS WRITTEN ON!! STOP THE 🧢!!”

Mo’Nique responded to D.L., writing, “There were some of you who were fooled by the smoke and mirrors of D.L. posting his ‘Deal Memo’ versus his ‘Performance Agreement.'” She added, “If you notice mine has signatures and D.L. does not. What type of iron clad agreement doesn’t have the signatures of the participants involved? Apparently D.L.’s. Lol!”

The Oscar-winning actress added, “And, just so you know the promoter already told my team before the show that you didn’t have a signed agreement, that’s why I’m not surprised you’re using a deal memo. That said maybe they lied and you actually have a contract. If so the promoters have put themselves in a terrible position to have more legal action taken against them, beyond malicious concealment for breaking the contract at the last second. That said, D.L. we the people will be waiting for your signed agreement.”

We previously reported that Mo’Nique went off about the contract during her set, where she told the crowd, “That’s what the motherf**king contract says… ‘Mo’Nique is to be the last motherf**king person on the got d*mn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for.”

Hughley responded to her initial claims via Instagram in a post that read, “All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused.” He added, “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique.

D.L. then noted Mo’Nique’s history of allegedly being problematic. “Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned.”

Mo’Nique responded to D.L. in the comments section, writing, “THE FACT THAT YOU POINT THE [PEOPLE] TO THE TICKET STUBS FOR THE ORDER OF THE NAMES VERSUS TO YOUR CONTRACT IMPLIES THAT YOU DON’T HAVE A CONTRACT THAT SHOWS YOU ARE THE HEADLINER LIKE I DO. EITHER SHOW YOUR CONTRACT OR SHUT UP! STOP MESSING WITH PEOPLE WHO HAVE NEVER MESSED WITH YOU & CONSIDERED YOU A COMRADE IN COMEDY. BUT I THANK YOU DL BECAUSE YOUR THE REASON WHY I FIGHT FOR MY PEOPLE LIKE I DO. ANYTIME YOU OPENED FOR THE KINGS OF COMEDY, AND I WAS THE HEADLINER FOR THE QUEENS OF COMEDY & YOU THINK YOU SHOULD CLOSE THE SHOW OVER ME IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE BIAS THAT BLACK WOMEN HAVE TO DEAL WITH IN THIS BUSINESS. I WON’T EVEN DISCUSS AWARDS.”