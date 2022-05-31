Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Waka Flocka Flame’s Two-fer: Rapper Receives Honorary Professor Degree on 36th Birthday | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Waka Flocka - graduation - Instagram
Waka Flocka – graduation – Instagram screenshot

*That’s Professor Waka to y’all! #WakaFlocka received a huge honor on Tuesday, Roomies.

Not only did he celebrate his 36th birthday, but the rapper accepted an honorary professor degree from the Bible Institute of America.

According to @TMZ_tv, Waka was honored with a degree in Humanitarianism and Philanthropy at Rainbow Push Headquarters in Chicago alongside civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson. Waka was previously awarded an honorary doctorate degree in October 2020, but his new academic achievement will allow him to accept a job as a professor at a university.

Waka’s teacher apostle Bridget C. Outlaw spoke about her experience with him not only as a musical influence, but an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Chris Brown, 2 Chainz and More Set for Drai's LIVE Performances in June

Waka Flocka
Waka Flocka (learning to farm) – Instagram

Outlaw stated that Waka Flocka Flame is one of the “greatest thinkers of this generation.”

“You’d have to sit for hours to talk about his intellectual generosity. He is not only one of the greatest thinkers of this generation–I know this generation loves his music–but you guys need to be in tune to his mind.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Grandmaster Jay Found Guilty on Federal Charges Related to Louisville Protests

 

Fisher Jack

