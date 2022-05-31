Grandmaster Jay Found Guilty on Federal Charges Related to Louisville Protests

*John Johnson, famously known as Grandmaster Jay and the leader of a Black militia group, was found guilty Friday on two counts of federal charges.

Johnson, 59, had been charged with assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests in downtown Louisville in the wake of Breonna Taylor’s death. The incident reportedly occurred the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

Check out the video report below.

READ MORE: Grandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre’s New Music Will ‘Change the Game

Here’s more from WLKY:

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on Sept. 4, Johnson “forcibly assaulted, resisted, opposed, impeded, intimidated, and interfered with a federally deputized task force officer who was performing official duties” when Johnson aimed a rifle at him.

Prosecutors say he pointed a rifle at two deputized task force officers positioned on the roof of a building near Jefferson Square Park. Both are detectives with the Louisville Metro Police. Court filings claim Johnson had been warned officers could be on the roof top and that if he pointed a gun at them it would be taken as a threat.

Based on the two counts of conviction, Johnson faces a sentence of at least seven years in prison without the option of parole, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice issued Sunday, per the Courier-Journal. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, as reported by All Hip Hop, the community at large has responded to his conviction but not everyone is lending positive support.

“Dummy. He shoulda stayed a DJ. Guns went off in Ky. Coulda got someone killed. Fake Militant. Fake Woke. Dont even know the Law,” said Tarik Ross, a community activist, under an AllHipHop social media post.

Eleanor Harvey also had words for those who suggested Johnson was a government asset working to incriminate Black people.

“There’s no more calling him an agent, because the feds do not convict their own,” she told AllHipHop.