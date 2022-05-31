Chris Brown, 2 Chainz and More Set for Drai’s LIVE Performances in June

*LAS VEGAS –– Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub will continue to be a guaranteed hot spot on the Las Vegas Strip throughout June with full-length Drai’s LIVE concerts by music icons Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz and more.

Located on the rooftop of The Cromwell, Drai’s Nightclub is open from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday through Sunday; Drai’s Beachclub is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday; and Drai’s Resort Pool is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Tickets and VIP table reservations are available on the website at www.draisgroup.com. Other special requests are available by emailing [email protected].

The Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub lineup for June is listed below.

Nightclub Lineup:

Friday, June 3 – 2 Chainz 2 Chainz is popular for crowd favorite hits including “No Lie,” “Birthday Song” and “I’m Different.” The Grammy Award winner celebrated the release of his new album, “Dope Don’t Sell Itself,” at Drai’s Nightclub which dropped on Friday, Feb 4.



Saturday, June 4- Wiz Khalifa A multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist, Wiz Khalifa is known for hits such as “We Dem Boyz” and “Black and Yellow.” Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J released collaborative album “Stoner’s Night” on Friday, February 11.

Sunday, June 5 – E-40 and Too $hort E-40 and Too $hort are west coast rap icons who have collaborated with legends like Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac. E-40 and Too $hort released a collaborative album “Ain’t Gone Do It/Terms and Conditions” in December of 2020.

Friday, June 10 – Yo Gotti In addition to his rapping career, Yo Gotti is also the mastermind behind the record label, Collective Music Group. He recently dropped single “H Spot” with artist Lil Poppa.

Saturday, June 11 – Chris Brown Grammy-award winning superstar, Chris Brown, is set kick off the premier performance of his multi-year residency with Drai’s. He recently announced the release date of his newest album “Breezy” will drop on June 24.

Sunday, June 12 – Cam’ron Also known as “Killa Cam” the rap artist is best known for throwback hits “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma.”

Friday, June 17 – Big Sean Multi-platinum artist, Big Sean is best known for smash hits such as “I Don’t F**k with You” and “My Last.” He released a new song, in collaboration with famed record R&B Singer Queen Naija, entitled “Hate Our Love.” The artist recently headlined at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Saturday, June 18 – Wiz Khalifa

Sunday, June 19 – Fabolous The Grammy, Teen Choice Award and BET Award-nominated rapper known for his hits “Throw It In The Bag” and “You Be Killin’ Em.”

Friday, June 24 – French Montana Montana released his fourth studio album “They Got Amnesia” featuring collaborations with music superstars Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke and more. He has earned BET Awards for “Pop That” and his collaboration on “All the Way Up” with Fat Joe, Remy Ma and Infrared.

Saturday, June 25 – Special Guest

Sunday, June 26 – Cordae Cordae is a rap artist popular for hit song “Chronicles” featuring artists H.E.R and Lil Durk.



Swim Night:

Thursday, June 2 – Chase B Drai’s swim night will feature sounds by Chase B, the DJ of rapper Travis Scott.

Thursday, June 9 – DJ Direct Music director for Drai’s After Hours and founder of Blueprint Sound, DJ Direct is known for creating a high-energy party atmosphere that is sure to get a crowd on their feet.

Thursday, June 16 – Special Guest

Thursday, June 23 – Special Guest

Beachclub:

Friday, June 3 – Lucky Lou DJ Lucky Lou has gained the reputation as one of the hottest DJs and has been recognized for his turntable mastery along with his tremendous showmanship.

Saturday, June 4 – 2 Chainz

Sunday, June 5 – Wiz Khalifa

Friday, June 10 – Baddies Only DJ Baddies Only brings stimulating energy to his music alongside his very own beautiful baddies. He aims to create the most entertaining party atmosphere ever.

Saturday, June 11 – Yo Gotti

Sunday, June 12 – DJ Direct

Friday, June 17 – Maria Romano Maria Romano is a Las Vegas favorite DJ.

Saturday, June 18 – Big Sean

Sunday, June 19 – Wiz Khalifa

Friday, June 24- Maria Romano

Saturday, June 25 – French Montana

Sunday, June 26 – Cordae

Drai’s is the only nightclub in Las Vegas that offers full-length concerts by today’s top-charting artists. Every weekend, the Drai’s LIVE concert series brings big names like Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, French Montana and 2 Chainz to the rooftop of The Cromwell, with banner performances set to the stunning backdrop of the lights of the Las Vegas Strip. The upcoming Drai’s LIVE concert lineup can be found at https://draisgroup.com/las-vegas/nightclub/calendar-view/.

From 11 stories high surrounded by breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip, the sweeping 35,000-square-foot Drai’s Beachclub is famous for sensational pool parties, luxurious cabanas and bungalows, and live performances. In addition to two full-service bars, Drai’s Beachclub offers more than 75 luxurious VIP tables under an awning of towering palms. Drai’s Beachclub transforms to Drai’s Resort Pool and is open to the public at no charge. It brings a laidback resort pool experience with a spa-inspired lunch menu every Monday through Thursday. The upcoming Drai’s LIVE concert lineup can be found at https://draisgroup.com/las-vegas/beachclub/calendar-view/.

About Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub

Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub takes entertainment and nightlife to new heights in an unmatched setting – 11 stories high on the rooftop of The Cromwell with dazzling views of the Las Vegas Strip at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Boulevard. Drai’s Nightclub is a 30,000-square-foot palatial, multi-level club with an expansive dance floor, massive LED lighting systems, and modern technology featuring more than 7,000 square feet of the most state-of-the-art high-definition LEDs in production, including a towering 80-sided LED disco ball – the only one of its kind. Drai’s Nightclub is home to Drai’s LIVE, an unprecedented concert series that provides fans with the opportunity to see full-length performances by top performers like Lil Wayne and Lil Baby in an up-close setting unlike anything else in the world. Drai’s is located at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Boulevard. Drai’s Beachclub is a 35,000-square-foot oasis with multiple pools shaded by eight towering palm trees, a variety of cabanas and bungalows, a full-service gourmet kitchen and two full-service bars. The legendary Drai’s After Hours has solidified itself as the ultimate late-night, see-and-be-seen party destination for more than two decades. Drai’s After Hours is a sleek, sexy lounge where DJs play chart-topping songs of today, including top 40, Latin and hip-hop music. In addition to bottle service, Drai’s After Hours is one of the only spots on the Strip to offer hookah nightly. Drai’s After Hours is open from midnight to close every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. More information, including reservations, tickets and hours, is available at DraisGroup.com. Follow Drai’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – @draislv, @draisbeachclub and @draisafterhours.

About The Cromwell

The Cromwell – named a Top 10 “Best U.S. Casino” by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers’ Choice, recipient of the Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Award and the first standalone boutique hotel on the famed Strip – brings an exclusive, luxury lifestyle hotel experience to the Las Vegas Strip, focusing on hospitality, amenities and personalized service. The Cromwell is the first hotel in Las Vegas to offer mobile key technology for digital, keyless entry to rooms via the guests’ iOS devices. Located on the bustling corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road – directly across from Caesars Palace – The Cromwell keeps it intimate with 188 rooms including 19 suites, a personalized virtual concierge service named Ivy, a 40,000-square-foot casino, Bound – the elevated hotel lobby bar, Interlude – a casino lounge featuring live entertainment, award-winning GIADA – the first-ever restaurant by celebrity chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis, Drai’s Beachclub • Nightclub – a 65,000 square-foot rooftop pool and nightclub with day and nightlife experiences boasting open-air, panoramic views from 11 stories above the iconic Las Vegas skyline, and Drai’s After Hours – located at its original home beneath the boutique hotel. The Cromwell is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit thecromwell.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find The Cromwell on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

