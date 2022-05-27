Friday, May 27, 2022
NBA Star Norman Powell Harassed by ‘Karen’ at Las Vegas Gym | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
Norman Powell
Norman Powell (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

*Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell was harassed recently at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who accused him of not being an America. 

Powell recorded the bizarre encounter with the unnamed Karen for his Instagram Live audience. 

“She came here the first time and was saying she got in a fight,” Powell said in the video, as reported by NewsOne. “We told her to leave out the back. She left, she was gone for about 15, 20 minutes, came back, staying in the gym calling us un-American, saying we need to go back, calling us p***y, a whole bunch of s**t.”

“We was trying to get her to leave and then she was trying to take her pants off and take a s**t or piss on the floor,” he continued. “And that’s when we pulled her out like, we can’t have that.”

The woman goes on to state: “You’re not American,” to which Powell responded “How am I not American? I was born and raised here.”

The pale-skinned, blonde-haired Karen then claimed to be a Black woman and former slave.  

“My family came here on the Mayflower and I was a slave,” she said. When Powell asks about the link to slavery, the woman said “Because I was Black and my last name is Howard.”

The gym staff ultimately calls the police of the woman and as she is being detained she repeatedly screams, ”I can’t breathe!”

Scroll up to watch the wild moment via the Twitter clips above.

According to TMZ, the woman was given a misdemeanor citation at the scene for obstructing an officer. She was then taken to a local hospital on a psychiatric hold.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

