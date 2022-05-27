Friday, May 27, 2022
Lee Bailey Chats with Bobby Brown & Wife Alicia About Upcoming Docuseries & More | EURexclusiveWATCH

By EurWebWriter
Alicia Etheridge - Bobby Brown
*Bobby Brown has been given the star treatment by A&E recently and has two docuseries titled “Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Bobby Brown: Everly Little Step I Take” coming out this  Memorial Day, 2022.

For those in the know, Bobby Brown was once considered a top-tier superstar the likes of which only Michael Jackson and deceased ex-wife Whitney Houston could claim better record sales.

But that was quite some time ago. The modern, reflective version of Bobby Brown sits in stark contrast to the R&B bad boy that many of us recall ruling the charts throughout the early to mid-90s.

However, the spotlight would continue to follow him long after his prime as both he and Whitney struggled with drug addiction and the heartbreaking fact that he lost both his ex-wife and daughter to the scourge of drug abuse.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Bobby Brown: Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive Today if They Had Stayed Together

Recently, EURweb founder and publisher Lee Bailey sat down with Bobby and wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown to discuss both upcoming docuseries and much more.

Check out the exclusive interview immediately above.

Biography: Bobby Brown
Two-Night Event Premieres Monday, May 30 at 8/7c
Click HERE for MORE info

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step
New Series Tuesday, May 31 at 10/9c
Click HERE for MORE info

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

