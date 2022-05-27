Lee Bailey Chats with Bobby Brown & Wife Alicia About Upcoming Docuseries & More | EURexclusiveWATCH

*Bobby Brown has been given the star treatment by A&E recently and has two docuseries titled “Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Bobby Brown: Everly Little Step I Take” coming out this Memorial Day, 2022.

For those in the know, Bobby Brown was once considered a top-tier superstar the likes of which only Michael Jackson and deceased ex-wife Whitney Houston could claim better record sales.

But that was quite some time ago. The modern, reflective version of Bobby Brown sits in stark contrast to the R&B bad boy that many of us recall ruling the charts throughout the early to mid-90s.

However, the spotlight would continue to follow him long after his prime as both he and Whitney struggled with drug addiction and the heartbreaking fact that he lost both his ex-wife and daughter to the scourge of drug abuse.

Recently, EURweb founder and publisher Lee Bailey sat down with Bobby and wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown to discuss both upcoming docuseries and much more.

Check out the exclusive interview immediately above.

